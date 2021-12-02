ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remarks by 9 justices indicate how they lean on abortion

By 8News - WRIC
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in...

ourcommunitynow.com

Washington Examiner

AOC lies about Justice Brett Kavanaugh to protect abortion

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to the mat for abortion, and she doesn’t care how many brazen lies she has to tell to defend it. Ocasio-Cortez is upset the Supreme Court is likely to allow states to restrict abortion somewhat, so she chose to lash out at one of the swing votes: Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Instead of coming up with any legitimate criticism, the Instagram influencer posing as a legislator decided to peddle the lie Kavanaugh was “credibly accused” of sexual assault.
Sun-Journal

Kavanaugh, who reassured Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade was settled law, signals openness to overturning abortion decision

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday repeatedly indicated he would be open to overturning “settled law,” including Roe v. Wade, citing a long list of past Supreme Court cases that had been ruled against precedent. Those cases, Kavanaugh said, included Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed...
buzzfeednews.com

Conservative Supreme Court Justices Are Poised To Roll Back Abortion Rights, But It’s Not Clear How Far They’ll Go

Conservative members of the Supreme Court seemed inclined to chip away at, if not outright overturn, what has been for decades a key tenet of reproductive rights in the US — that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb — during arguments Wednesday in a case that could have drastic consequences for the country and its highest court.
Lima News

Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits

WASHINGTON — In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. With hundreds of demonstrators outside chanting...
Union Leader

Justices debate abortion rights in Supreme Court showdown

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing arguments in a case on whether to gut abortion rights in America as it weighs Mississippi’s bid to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, heard...
newsitem.com

Justices' views on abortion in their own words and votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks, the justices will be focused on an issue that has dominated the term. Not only is there Mississippi’s call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but justices are already considering a Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks and written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges against it.
Fox News

Stephen Colbert declares 'we don't live in a democracy' as right-leaning SCOTUS considers abortion case

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert offered a grim assessment of the landmark abortion case that was brought in front of the Supreme Court this week. Colbert began his monologue Thursday by knocking the "slightly less-trusted body" over concerns among the left that the lawsuit brought against Mississippi's abortion cut-off of 15 weeks into the pregnancy can result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade with a conservative-leaning court.
The New Yorker

The Mississippi Abortion Case and the Fragile Legitimacy of the Supreme Court

The legal landscape of the past weeks and months has prompted questions of which people and entities are legitimate interpreters and enforcers of the law and what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Mississippi and other states took the recent changes in personnel on the Supreme Court as an invitation to defy the Court’s constitutional rulings on abortion, and those states now seem likely to prevail.
