Here's why it could be harder to get a live Christmas tree in Vancouver this year

ORLANDO, Fla. – It seems as though many people are decking the halls earlier and earlier each year, with some decorations even going up before Thanksgiving. It takes hours to shop for the perfect tree. You load it to the top of the station wagon, lug it home and tediously place hundreds of lights and ornaments to make your holiday centerpiece shine and sparkle. But the work doesn't stop there. Maintaining a live tree is a whole different story.
‘Tis the season for the age-old real tree vs fake tree debate. Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go artificial or go dashing through a store parking lot is a Christmas conundrum for some. I've done both over the...
According to consumer reports, the average cost for a fresh cut tree in 2020 was $81, while the average price for an artificial tree is over $100. And that could increase this year due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages.
Holiday traditions may be changing for millions of Americans as yet another staple has fallen victim to the supply shortage — Christmas trees. The tree crop is smaller than usual this year at tree farms across the nation. Brian Keeton is a Christmas tree farmer. He said hot summers, drought...
The day after Thanksgiving is a family tradition for us to find the perfect tree. It's also the busiest weekend of the year for the over 1400 farms across the state. There's nothing better than a fresh cut tree supporting a local tree farm, and here are some common local varieties.
