Vancouver, CA

Here's why it could be harder to get a live Christmas tree in Vancouver this year

By Cameron Thomson - Vancouver Is Awesome
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent heavy rains in southern B.C. have created a...

click orlando

🔓Can’t wait ‘til Christmas? Here’s how to keep your tree living longer

ORLANDO, Fla. – It seems as though many people are decking the halls earlier and earlier each year, with some decorations even going up before Thanksgiving. It takes hours to shop for the perfect tree. You load it to the top of the station wagon, lug it home and tediously place hundreds of lights and ornaments to make your holiday centerpiece shine and sparkle. But the work doesn't stop there. Maintaining a live tree is a whole different story.
ORLANDO, FL
Comments / 0

