King City, CA

Man shot while sitting in his car in King City

By Sarah Rosenthal
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
KING CITY, Calif. (KION) King City Police are searching for answers after discovering a man who was shot multiple times while sitting in his car on Tuesday.

King City Police said officers went to the intersection of Sussex and Amherst after receiving a report of a person suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information they are asked to call Sergeant Dow at 831-386-5969 or Detective Rodriguez at 831-386-5922.

