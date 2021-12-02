Tech Friday

Earlier this week, Walmart kicked off one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen in a while, offering the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV for $398. That offer didn’t last long though, with the retailer running out of stock in just one day. Best Buy has now kicked off a discount of its own on the high-resolution television, dropping it from $650 to $470. Granted, it’s around $70 more than Walmart had it for, but we can’t see that offer coming back as stocks are depleted, so if you’re shopping for a QLED TV Black Friday deal, this is the best out there today.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO