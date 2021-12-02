Fiber Friends

Join us for this fun, socially distanced art class, Step By Step Painting, Sponsored by WellMed. Participants aged 60 and above, will be led by an art instructor that will take them step by step through the creation of their painting. All participants will be painting the same subject. This is a free event and all supplies for Step by Step Painting will be provided by WellMed. Step by Step Painting will take place at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Dunbar Recreation Center located at 801 West MLK in San Marcos. Space is limited to 16, registration is required. You can register for Step By Step Painting by visiting www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx and clicking on activities or by calling the Activity Center at 512-393-8280. By registering for Step By Step Painting, you agree to the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department Release and Waiver of Liability.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO