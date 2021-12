The Palatine Jaycees Christmas tree sale will run from Friday, November 26 through Sunday, December 19, while supplies last. On November 26, the tree lot will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. During the rest of the sale, the hours are Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Aquatic Center parking lot is located at 340 E. Palatine Rd., next to Walgreens.

PALATINE, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO