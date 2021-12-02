ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: Abrupt end to Boston eviction moratorium paves the way for more comprehensive, long-term pandemic-affected housing relief

By Editors
Daily Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 29, 2021, Massachusetts Housing Court Judge Irene Bagdoian overturned a citywide eviction moratorium. Enacted in August as part of then-mayor Kim Janey’s Housing Stability Agenda and enforced by the Boston Public Health Commission, or the BPHC, this moratorium prevented homeowners and landlords from evicting tenants unless in cases of...

