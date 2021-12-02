EDITORIAL: Abrupt end to Boston eviction moratorium paves the way for more comprehensive, long-term pandemic-affected housing relief

Jussie Smollett, the former "Empire" actor, took the stand on Monday in his disorderly conduct trial, telling jurors his side of the alleged 2019 attack that he's been accused of faking for attention. Smollett and his team have insisted that the attack, in which he was allegedly beaten by two men and had a noose put around his neck, was real.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 42 MINUTES AGO