Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics struggled mightily to start the season. It seemed as though the Celtics were going to go through another disappointing season, however, things quickly turned around after Marcus Smart called out the team's superstars for not passing the ball. Since that time, the Celtics have been on a roll, and now, they are 10-8 which puts them tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO