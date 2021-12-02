LHS Daily Bulletin, Wednesday, Dec. 1

DENVER (CBS4) – The KBCO Studio C charity CD is an annual tradition in Colorado. The coveted collector’s item is made up of 17 new songs exclusively performed live on the air in KBCO’s performing studio. This year’s release includes 6 songs recorded this summer and 11 unreleased songs from the radio station’s 33 years of performances. “There’s so much live music in Colorado. We’re glad to have it back,” KBCO’s Bret Saunders told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia in an interview Thursday on CBS4 News at 6 p.m. “I think 2022 is going to be a great year for live music,” Saunders said. (credit: KBCO) Part of the proceeds go to Food Bank of the Rockies and Boulder County AIDS Project. Saunders said, “When you purchase a copy of KBCO’s Studio C or 6 — you can purchase up to six on Saturday morning! — the fact is some of that money is going towards these two fantastic organizations that help so many people in Colorado.” KBCO Studio C Volume 33 will go on sale starting Saturday, December 4th at 5 select Front Range Colorado Whole Foods Markets.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO