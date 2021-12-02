ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LHS Daily Bulletin, Wednesday, Dec. 1

By Staff
Lassen County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LHS Performing Arts Club presents “A Party to Murder” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday,...

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

portasouthjetty.com

Holiday forest sign-ups end Wednesday, Dec. 1

There is still time for individuals, organizations and businesses to register to decorate trees in the annual enchanted Holiday Forest. The drive-thru forest will be set up outdoors at Roberts Point Park. The City of Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department, event sponsor, will supply the sets of three “trees” made up of PVC poles and strings of lights. Plan […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Dec. 1

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Project Just Because announced earlier this year that it planned to move into its own facility after its...
HOPKINTON, MA
therapidian.org

Community updates: Wednesday, Dec. 1

ArtPrize will be back in 2022—along with its original every-year schedule, it announced Tuesday. Next year’s return of the Grand Rapids-based international art competition marks the first time ArtPrize has taken place in consecutive years since switching to a biannual schedule in 2018. In 2020, the competition was postponed a year because of the pandemic.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 21 Online

Christmas by the Lake Fundraising Gala Returns Wednesday, Dec. 1

DULUTH, Minn. – Tis the season for your favorite holiday tunes!. The Bluebird Foundation invites the public to their fundraising gala Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Greysolon Ballroom in downtown Duluth. The event serves as the release for this year’s Christmas by the Lake album. Local musicians collaborate to share roughly...
DULUTH, MN
#Lhs#Asb Winter Carnival
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Fans To See Reimagined, Diverse ‘Brooklyn Nutcracker’ When Ballet Production Returns On Dec. 11 At Kings Theatre

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dancers with the Brooklyn Ballet will soon take the main stage for the first time since before the pandemic, this time with a new spin on the “Brooklyn Nutcracker.” And as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, the new version celebrates not only the holidays but the borough where they perform. Step by step, the dancers were setting the stage for a Christmas classic. “There’s so many Nutcrackers out there and the traditional story is really wonderful, but we have a twist on our story,” director Audrey Borst said. The Brooklyn Nutcracker celebrates more than just the holidays. “It’s almost like a...
BROOKLYN, NY
American News

Daily calendar for Dec. 1

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled. Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.
ABERDEEN, SD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
woodburymn.gov

Online winter/spring registration begins Wednesday, Dec. 1

Spectacular ways to enjoy the winter and spring! The Parks and Recreation brochure is on its way to mailboxes. In this edition, find favorites such as the Coin Quest, Playground Egg Hunt, skating lessons, the New Year’s Eve Family Celebration and, new this year, the New Year’s Matinee. More details...
LIFESTYLE
Cape Gazette

LHS to host virtual Christmas tour and outdoor market Dec. 4

Lewes Historical Society will present its 48th Christmas Tour of Lewes virtually, as 10 private venues open their doors to guests beginning at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets for the virtual tour are $25, and viewing will be available through Tuesday, Jan. 4. From the comfort of their own...
LEWES, DE
El Campo Leader-News

Bulletin Board

The El Campo Museum is welcoming Santa and his workshop this year for their annual Christmas Pictures with Santa. The photo stage will be set up and decorated and they will be accepting registrations for picture slots until the day of. For more information, call 979-543-6885 or email ask@elcampomuseum.org. Sign up can be found at www.tinyurl.com/SantaPictures2021.
EL CAMPO, TX
CBS Denver

We’re Number 1! Red Rocks Most Attended Concert Venue In The World

DENVER (CBS4) – If you found your way to Red Rocks this year, you definitely weren’t alone. Billboard Magazine says the amphitheater is the most attended concert venue of any size, anywhere in the world for 2021. Red Rocks is celebrating its 80th anniversary and has hosted 233 paid events including 177 concerts, 20 yoga/fitness programs and 36 movies in the Film on the Rocks series. That’s a new record for a season. (credit: CBS) “It’s been an absolute whirlwind, and extremely gratifying, getting from a year that devastated so many in our industry to our own record-breaking season,” Ginger White, executive director...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood Hosts The Return Of Camp Christmas With A Chance To Check ‘Emotional Baggage’

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – If you love all things Christmas, you need to make sure your holiday plans include a visit to Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. The “over-the-top outdoor extravaganza” takes place through Jan. 2. Last year, Camp Christmas had to go all virtual but Camp Director Lonnie Hanzon wasted no time in getting ready for an in-person experience this year. Fairy Bar of Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Work started as soon as last year’s camp closed but Hanzon said it took until about May...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Manteca Bulletin

LHS production of ‘The Gift of the Magi’ is this weekend

“The Gift of the Magi” is a touching story of a young couple struggling financially on their first Christmas together. This one-act play is based on the story by O. Henry. The cast and crew of the Lathrop High Centre Stage under the direction of teacher Hillary Pangburn have spent the past month of so working on this timeless “heartwarming holiday short story,” as she describes it.
THEATER & DANCE
Lassen County News

Lake Almanor hosts Community Tree Lighting

The Lake Almanor Chamber of Commerce and community partners Collins Pine, Coldwell Banker, Rouland Insurance and the Seneca Healthcare District presents the annual Community Tree Lighting at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 near the Chester Library. The event features food, drinks (proceeds will go toward the New Years Eve Fireworks...
CHESTER, CA
CBS Denver

LIVE Music Is Back: KBCO Studio C Volume 33 Goes On Sale This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – The KBCO Studio C charity CD is an annual tradition in Colorado. The coveted collector’s item is made up of 17 new songs exclusively performed live on the air in KBCO’s performing studio. This year’s release includes 6 songs recorded this summer and 11 unreleased songs from the radio station’s 33 years of performances. “There’s so much live music in Colorado. We’re glad to have it back,” KBCO’s Bret Saunders told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia in an interview Thursday on CBS4 News at 6 p.m. “I think 2022 is going to be a great year for live music,” Saunders said. (credit: KBCO) Part of the proceeds go to Food Bank of the Rockies and Boulder County AIDS Project. Saunders said, “When you purchase a copy of KBCO’s Studio C or 6 — you can purchase up to six on Saturday morning! — the fact is some of that money is going towards these two fantastic organizations that help so many people in Colorado.” KBCO Studio C Volume 33 will go on sale starting Saturday, December 4th at 5 select Front Range Colorado Whole Foods Markets.
MUSIC

