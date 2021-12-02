76ers' Seth Curry: Leads team in scoring

Curry finished Wednesday's 116-96 loss to Golden State with 24 points (8-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound and two steals in 33 minutes. Curry's 24 points led Philadelphia, but the scoring total was one less than big brother Stephen Curry produced in the Warriors' win. What's more, Seth missed all five of his three-point tries and produced a nearly empty complementary stat line aside from a pair of steals. Curry is having a career-best season with 15.9 points, 3.1 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.2 three-pointers per contest, though he has hit the 20-point mark only twice in his past eight contests.
