76ers' Seth Curry: Leads team in scoring

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Curry closed with 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and one steal...

www.cbssports.com

firstsportz.com

Watch: Chef Stephen Curry cooks brother Seth Curry with insane three during Warriors vs 76ers matchup

There are no doubts in stating that both Stephen Curry and brother Seth Curry are two phenomenal shooters in the modern-day NBA but the former has fetched a far superior name for himself leading the Golden State season after season. Moreover, these two can be regarded as one of the most iconic duos in the league, giving fans a great brother-matchup during Warriors vs 76ers showdown.
All 76ers

Proud Brother Steph Curry Reacts to Seth Curry Nearly Outscoring Him

Heading into Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry was listed as questionable. After he missed Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings due to lower-back stiffness, Curry was cleared to play against his brother Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday. Through the...
Seth Curry
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Completely Lost Seth Curry After His Fake Move

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors continued their impressive run of form, this time defeating the Philadelphia 76ers to extend their record to 16-2. Facing the 76ers, Steph Curry got the opportunity to face off against his brother Seth and decided to toy with him when Seth tried guarding him.
Yardbarker

Watch Steph Curry's Amazing Move On His Brother Seth In The 76ers-Warriors Game

Steph Curry had a great play against his brother during Wednesday's game between the 76ers and Warriors. View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, which means that one of the best matchups in the NBA is taking place.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steph Curry is very proud of brother, Sixers sharpshooter Seth Curry

When one is the brother of an NBA megastar like Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, it can be tough to break out of that spotlight and just be one’s own person. For Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry, it took him a while to really break into the NBA and be his own player with all of the comparisons to Steph, but he has established himself as one of the best shooters in the game.
numberfire.com

Furkan Korkmaz starting for 76ers with Seth Curry (back) sitting

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Furkan Korkmaz in their starting five for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings with Seth Curry (back stiffness) out. Korkmaz will fill in with Curry's surprise scratch from the lineup. This will be his fifth start of the season. Korkmaz has a $4,600 salary on...
CBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: Questionable Wednesday

Curry (back) is questionable Wednesday against the Warriors, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports. Curry was a late scratch Monday and has landed on the injury report again. If he sits out, Furkan Korkmaz could draw another start.
CBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: Can't outdo big brother in loss

Curry finished Wednesday's 116-96 loss to Golden State with 24 points (8-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), one rebound and two steals in 33 minutes. Curry's 24 points led Philadelphia, but the scoring total was one less than big brother Stephen Curry produced in the Warriors' win. What's more, Seth missed all five of his three-point tries and produced a nearly empty complementary stat line aside from a pair of steals. Curry is having a career-best season with 15.9 points, 3.1 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.2 three-pointers per contest, though he has hit the 20-point mark only twice in his past eight contests.
numberfire.com

Seth Curry starting for Philadelphia on Wednesday, Furkan Korkmaz coming off the bench

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Seth Curry is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Curry will get the start on Wednesday with Furkan Korkmaz coming off the bench. Our models expect him to play 32.5 minutes against the Warriors. Curry's Wednesday projection includes 15.2 points,...
CBS Sports

Stephen Curry's Warriors get past Seth Curry's 76ers, 116-96

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry and his entire supporting cast had to bring some smothering second-half defense to shut down younger brother Seth and the undermanned 76ers. Stephen Curry scored 25 points to Seth's 24, and the Golden State Warriors surged back after halftime to beat Philadelphia 116-96 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.
Yardbarker

Sixers Add Seth Curry to Injury Report Ahead of Kings Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the floor on Monday night. As they continue their tough six-game stretch away from home, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Sacramento Kings on Monday before heading off to Golden State. Lately, the Sixers have struggled to gain wins, and a lot...
Yardbarker

Sixers' Seth Curry Offers Health Update After Returning vs. Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers were shorthanded throughout their entire six-game road trip over the last couple of weeks. As players have been in and out of the lineup due to physical and COVID-19-related setbacks, the Sixers couldn't keep a steady lineup. On Monday night, Philly missed four of its five regulars...
libertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Seth Curry’s 24 points not enough to knock off NBA-best Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers’ parting gift on their six-game West Coast swing was a date with the 15-2 Golden State Warriors. After building a 19-point lead in the first half and scoring 53 points through 19 minutes, the Sixers’ gas tanks eventually ran low and they fell 116-96 on Wednesday night. This game was much closer than the final score indicates, though Golden State still controlled the action most of the fourth quarter. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
Yardbarker

Seth Curry, Danny Green to Return vs. Warriors While Tobias Harris Remains Out

The Philadelphia 76ers will conclude their six-game road trip while shorthanded once again on Wednesday night. Heading into the matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers ruled out Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid early. Simmons, who has yet to make an appearance on the court with the Sixers, remained...
