Financial Reports

Danaher prices $1B of senior notes offering

By Mamta Mayani
 5 days ago
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has priced an offering of $1B of 2.800% senior notes due 2051 at 99.396%...

Life science-focused SPAC BioPlus Acquisition opens at $10.04, slightly above IPO price of $10

BioPlus Acquisition (BIOS) opened at $10.04 on Dec. 03, after pricing its upsized IPO of 20M units at $10/units for an anticipated gross proceeds of $200M. Each unit comprised one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one of the company’s Class A ordinary shares at $11.50 per share.
Nasdaq on track to beat NYSE in new listings for third straight year - WSJ

As tech company listings revved up in 2021, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) raises $191B in the year through Dec. 3 compared with $109B in new listings for Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) NYSE, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing Dealogic data. Separately, Intercontinental (ICE) says NYSE President Stacey Cunningham is "beginning a new chapter...
Healthcare SPAC Jupiter Wellness Acquisition prices upsized $120M IPO

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition (JWACU) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 12M units at $10.00 per unit (from 10M units). In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase addition 1.8M units. The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “JWACU” which begin...
MiMedx raises sales guidance ahead of investor event

Ahead of the company’s virtual Investor Day taking place at 9:00 a.m. ET today, MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) has revised its guidance for adjusted net sales for fiscal 2021 to $253M – $258M from the previously announced projection of $245M – $255M. For fiscal 2020, the company reported $240.5M in adjusted...
Alset EHome International prices $30M stock offering

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) has priced its public offering totaling $30M in gross proceeds. The offering consists of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price of $0.60/share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares at $0.599/pre-funded warrant. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 15% of shares. Closing date...
The Press

B. Riley Financial Closes $300 Million Offering of Senior Notes Due 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley Financial" or "the Company"), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced it has closed a $300 million underwritten registered public offering of 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $45 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes.
Benzinga

Danaher's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) decreased by 4.26%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Danaher has. Based on Danaher's balance sheet as of October 21, 2021, long-term debt is at $23.59 billion and current debt is at $7.00 million, amounting to $23.60 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $2.55 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $21.05 billion.
T-Mobile Agrees To Sell $3.0 Billion Of Senior Secured Notes

T-Mobile US, Inc. announced that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary has agreed to sell $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”), $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes”) and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2052 (the “New 2052 Notes,” and collectively with the 2029 Notes and the 2032 Notes, the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The New 2052 Notes will constitute an additional issuance of T-Mobile USA’s 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2052, of which $1,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount was issued on August 13, 2021.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Danaher

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Tantech collapses on pricing $13.7M stock offering

Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) plunged 55.5% premarket after it priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of shares with gross proceeds expected to be ~$13.7M. The offering is of 21.1M shares at $0.65/share; underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase 3.2M shares and is the option is exercised in full the gross proceeds will be ~$15.7M.
Weibo Announces Pricing of Global Offering

Weibo Corporation, a leading social media platform in China, today announced the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “New Shares”) and Sina Corporation (the “Selling Shareholder”) is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the same number of Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo’s Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the “Sale Shares,” and together with New Shares, the “Offer Shares”). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering (the “International Offering”).
Schlumberger to redeem $1B outstanding 2.40% senior notes due 2022

As part of its ongoing commitment to debt reduction, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) announced that Schlumberger Investment SA, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary will redeem the entire outstanding $1B principal amount of its 2.40% senior notes due 2022. The redemption date for the notes is May 2, 2022. The Notes will be...
Benzinga

Array Technologies To Offer $325M Of Convertible Senior Notes

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) intends to offer $325 million of senior convertible notes due 2028 in a private placement. Array also intends to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $48.75 million of Notes. The company intends to use the net proceeds, along with...
First Majestic to raise $200M via convertible senior notes

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to issue $200M of unsecured convertible senior notes due 2027. Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of notes. Net proceeds will be used to repurchase, in separate privately negotiated transactions, a portion of its outstanding 1.875% convertible senior notes and...
CDW prices $2.5B of senior offering to fund Sirius Computer acquisition

CDW's (NASDAQ:CDW) wholly owned subsidiaries CDW LLC and CDW Finance Corporation have priced an offering of $2.5B in aggregate principal amount of senior notes. The Issuers intend to use the proceeds to fund acquisition of Granite Parent, the parent company of Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5B and to pay fees and expenses related to the Acquisition.
smarteranalyst.com

Affirm Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) has announced the pricing of an upsized private offering of $1.5 billion 0% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2026, which reflects an increase of $250 million from the previous offering size. The notes will mature on November 15, 2026. The company offers a platform for digital...
aithority.com

DoubleVerify Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. (“Providence”) and other existing stockholders of DoubleVerify at a price to the public of $31.25 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Providence and another selling stockholder. DoubleVerify will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
Triad Business Journal

Kontoor Brands closes sale of $400 million in senior notes

Less than two weeks after announcing its offering of $400 million in senior notes, Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) has closed the sale of the notes. The Greensboro designer, maker and marketer of Lee and Wrangler branded apparel and accessories released the offer on Nov. 9. On Nov. 18, Kontoor announced it had entered into an indenture with U.S. National Bank, to which it issued and sold the senior notes, which carry a 4.15% interest rate, due on Nov. 15, 2029.
Seeking Alpha

Roche completes repurchase of 53.3M shares from Novartis

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.5%) has completed a repurchase of 53,309,000 of its shares held by Novartis (NVS +0.9%). "On the basis of an unchanged dividend policy, all holders of Roche equity securities will benefit from the repurchase and the resolved capital reduction by cancellation of the repurchased shares and the earnings accretion resulting therefrom," Roche Board Chairman Christoph Franz said.
