Danaher prices $1B of senior notes offering
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has priced an offering of $1B of 2.800% senior notes due 2051 at 99.396%...seekingalpha.com
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has priced an offering of $1B of 2.800% senior notes due 2051 at 99.396%...seekingalpha.com
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.https://seekingalpha.com
Comments / 0