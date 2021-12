As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday this week, this one may feel particularly poignant. Many of us will take a moment to consider the loved ones and things for which we are grateful. In the last few years, where so much has been lost, we are thankful for the scientists without whom vaccines would not have been made possible and the courageous teachers and administrators who have continued to educate our nation’s youth through a pandemic.

