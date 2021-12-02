ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogs' Davis, Williams Not Saying What Motivation Was at Halftime

By allHOGS Staff
Davonte Davis, Jaylin Williams just saying Eric Musselman provided some "motivation" at halftime.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman did SOMETHING at halftime to fire up the Razorbacks after they struggled, but players Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams weren't telling anybody what it was after 97-60 win over UCA. Watch the complete press conference above.

