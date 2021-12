State Representative David Bowen announced Monday that he has entered the race for Lieutenant Governor. “I’ve thought about this long and hard,” he said at a press conference at the border between the city of Milwaukee’s north side and Village of Shorewood, both of which he represents in the State Assembly. “I’ve wrestled with this decision and the risk that it comes with. It is very clear. The future of our communities depends greatly on what happens in the Wisconsin state Capitol.”

