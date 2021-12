Clackamas Community College men’s basketball team played their first game of the 2021-22 season against Corban University JV on Friday November 19th and won 108-56. “It was a fast paced game,” said Austin Miller, one of the players on Corban’s team. Clackamas was ahead for most of the game and steadily gained on their lead as the game progressed. “We’ve got to play better. That’s it,” said Miller.

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO