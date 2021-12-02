ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings top Kraken 4-3 in shootout for 4th straight win

 5 days ago
Seattle Kraken v Detroit Red Wings DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 01: Jamie Oleksiak #24 of the Seattle Kraken tries to control the puck behind Nick Leddy #2 of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on December 01, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting.

Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings.

“I thought we were sloppy at times,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “We weren’t at our best and we found a way to win, which I think is critically important. You want to learn lessons while you’re winning.”

Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the expansion Kraken, who participated in their first shootout.

“I like the fact when we got down in the third, we continued to push back and found a way to earn a point and get ourselves into overtime,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said.

Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for Detroit in his 150th career victory. Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots.

The Red Wings took a 3-2 lead at 6:30 of the third period when Raymond, who leads NHL rookies with 10 goals and 22 points, spun around in the slot and fired the puck past Grubauer.

“Today wasn’t the prettiest game but we got it done,” Raymond said.

Seattle tied it on Donato’s second goal of the night. He fired a shot from the right circle that eluded Greiss’ stick with 5:44 remaining.

Erne, who has three goals and six points this season, has become a fixture in the lineup after fighting for playing time in his first two seasons with Detroit.

“He’s really had to earn his ice time,” Blashill said. “He’s been a jack of all trades for us.”

The Kraken played without their top two scorers, left wing Jaden Schwartz and right wing Jordan Eberle. Both were ruled out due to lower-body injuries.

“That’s part of this league. You have to find a way to have others come into the lineup,” Hakstol said. “A guy like Ryan Donato tonight got a little bit more of an opportunity and he showed he can help us earn points. It’s nothing more than that. You don’t overthink it. The guys that are available are confident. They’re ready to go out and work together. It’s all about earning points.”

Each team scored twice in the second period.

The Red Wings broke through with Fabbri’s power-play goal at 4:46. The Kraken evened the score at 10:44 on Dunn’s power-play shot from the point past a screened Greiss.

Donato gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with just under four minutes left in the period after Detroit defenseman Jordan Oesterle slipped and lost the puck in his own zone.

Namestnikov scored late in the period to tie it at 2.

SHELVED

Less than an hour before the game, the Red Wings announced forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Bertuzzi, the team’s third-leading scorer with nine goals and nine assists in 20 games, is thought to be the NHL’s only unvaccinated player.

Blashill said afterward that Bertuzzi would be out 10 days and miss five games.

Bertuzzi has missed three other Red Wings games played in Canada this season. He’s not allowed to cross the border due to his unvaccinated status.

GAME NOTES

Seattle placed goalie Chris Driedger and forward Calle Jornkrok on injured reserve. … Detroit D Nick Leddy appeared in his 800th career game. … Raymond was selected the league’s rookie of the month for November. He had five goals and seven assists in 14 games. … The Red Wings’ winning streak is their longest since a six-game run from March 23 to April 2, 2019. ... Detroit will visit Seattle on March 19.

Kraken: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Red Wings: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

