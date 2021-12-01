ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A walk at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve

By BILL DUNSON'S WILD WORLD
 5 days ago

A recent walk at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve near Englewood with members of the Peace River Butterfly Society was notable for the interesting butterflies seen in addition to other animals. In the butterfly garden, cloudless sulphur butterflies were attracted to a large native winter cassia shrub (their larval food)...

do512.com

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Lady Bird Johnson, our former first lady, and actress Helen Hayes founded an organization in 1982 to protect and preserve North America's native plants and natural landscapes. First as the National Wildflower Research Center and later as the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, this special place exists to introduce people to the beauty and diversity of wildflowers and other native plants. Every day, the Wildflower Center brings life to Mrs. Johnson's vision in its public gardens, its woodlands and sweeping meadows as well as in internationally influential research. In 2006, the Center became an Organized Research Unit of the University of Texas at Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
wta.org

Cashmere Canyons Preserve

We wanted tp walk off some of the Holiday excess food consumption so we chose the to climb the Nahahum Trail up to the Crossroads. We hiked in sunshine and unseasonably warm weather. Our daughter and grandsons were in short sleeve Tees. A short distance from the TH the trail...
CASHMERE, WA
ravallirepublic.com

Bitterroot Audubon directs wildflower seed scattering at Skalkaho Bend Park

“If we were to wipe out insects alone on this planet, the rest of life and humanity with it would mostly disappear from the land. Within a few months.” – E.O. Wilson. Over two dozen volunteers scattered 100 bags of drought-tolerant, Montana native wildflower seeds in different locations in Skalkaho Bend Park last week.
HAMILTON, MT
Inquirer and Mirror

Land Bank officially opens Creeks Preserve Park

(Nov. 26, 2021) The Land Bank’s Creeks Preserve property was officially opened to the public Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the entrance of the park located just off the Milestone Rotary. The sprawling nine-acre property overlooks The Creeks and Nantucket Harbor and features a circular walking path as...
NANTUCKET, MA
Tree Hugger

Explore Dinosaur Fossils, Wildflowers, and Dark Skies at Big Bend National Park

Known as one of the most remote parks in the lower 48 states, Big Bend National Park is bordered by the famed Rio Grande River—which also serves as an international border between the United States and Mexico. In fact, Big Bend National Park gets its name from the large bend in the river that curves along the boundary of the park, covering a distance of 118 miles.
SCIENCE
meadowblog.net

BCAS Walk at Mill Creek Marsh This Sunday (Dec. 5)!

Start December with a walk through Mill Creek Marsh in Secaucus. The walk is led by the Bergen County Audubon Society and they’ll be on the lookout for raptors, waterfowl and other birds of interest. The walk runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact: Don Torino at greatauk4@gmail.com or 201-230-4983.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Woolly Bully is back, ready for wildflower habitat

The new parking lot across the street from the Linda Sokol Francis Brookfield Library could open to patrons as early as this week, marking something of an “official” end to the year and a half long construction project. Library Director Kimberly Coughran told the Landmark that the last holdup was...
BROOKFIELD, IL
adirondackalmanack.com

Permits in the preserves

We sat in the car for a bit, and sure enough a car drove up and based on the amount of time it was parked near the parking attendant shelter, it looked like they might not have a permit. I secured my raincoat, grabbed my recorder and dashed to the vehicle in case it was about to turn around and head out to Route 73. Instead, the car drove into the parking lot and the couple that got out were equally eager to talk to me. They asked if they could jump on my hiking permit as they did not have one. One free permit can be good for up to eight people.
LIFESTYLE
Bristol Press

Indian Rock Nature Preserve will host Santa's Walking Wonderland

BRISTOL – Children will be able to visit with Santa Claus at Indian Rock Nature Preserve this Friday through Dec. 12 during their Santa’s Walking Wonderland event. Santa’s Walking Wonderland will offer children the chance to visit with Santa Claus, sing Christmas carols, purchase s’mores and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while strolling around the farm at 501 Wolcott Road lit up with Christmas lights. No photographer will be on-site, so families are encouraged to bring their own cameras to “capture the magic.”
BRISTOL, CT
Cat Country 102.9

Cold Weather – Perfect Time for Wildflower Planting

Last week, during a day when the high temperature was barely above freezing, about 20 people were sowing native wildflower seeds in areas of the Skalkaho Bend Park on the south edge of Hamilton near the Bitterroot River.. The seeding effort was organized by the Bitterroot Audubon Chapter, in coordination...
HAMILTON, MT
sltablet.com

Winter Wreath Walk At Oakland Nature Preserve (Dec 17-19)

It’s the first annual Winter Wreath Walk at Oakland Nature Preserve and the community is invited to design the wreaths! Approximately 60 illuminated wreaths with Florida winter themes will line the Heathy West Orange Boardwalk to the pavilion at Lake Apopka. The stroll will be open to guests from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 17-19 and entry is donation-based.
OAKLAND, FL
Tacoma News Tribune

Land along Donkey Creek might be developed into 40 homes. Gig Harbor wants to preserve it

For the second time in recent months, Gig Harbor is looking to buy undeveloped property to preserve it. “We have a chance of buying 23 acres of beautiful land, that’s just about four blocks off from the bay at Donkey Park,” Mayor Kit Kuhn said at the Nov. 22 council meeting, during which he showed a video of the property. “... It’s 23 acres that actually has not been built on before.”
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: how did crocodiles survive the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs?

How did the crocodiles survive the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs? – Éamonn, age 5, Western Australia Hi Éamonn! This is a great question, and one many scientists have asked. There are two main reasons. First, crocodiles can live for a very long time without food. Second, they lived in places that were the least affected when the asteroid hit Earth. When the asteroid hit earth About 66 million years ago, dinosaurs ruled Earth. But then a massive asteroid, more than 9 kilometres wide, slammed into the shallow sea near what is now Mexico. The explosion from this was so huge, it led...
ANIMALS
Galion Inquirer

Walk through Bethlehem planned at Wolf Creek Farm and Supply

NORTH BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Visitors will walk through Bethlehem experiencing the night of Jesus’ birth at a farm in the country in northern Morrow County. “You will meet period town’s people, shopkeepers, soldiers, King Herod, the Wise Men, angels and shepherds, and Mary and Joseph and see the newborn King of Kings. You will pet the animals, hear carolers and period music and shop the market as you see, taste, touch, and feel the excitement of Bethlehem on that special night,” said Faith Jagger, committee member.
BETHLEHEM, OH
Delaware Gazette

Preservation Parks honored

SUNBURY — The Ohio Parks and Recreation Association (OPRA) has announced its 2021 Annual Awards of Excellence winners. Preservation Parks of Delaware County was awarded a third-place award in the Natural Resources and Conservation category for the McCammon Creek Stream Restoration Project and a third-place award in the Law Enforcement Programs & Events category for the M.A.S.H. Pantry food drive.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
paradisenewsfl.com

Preserving History in Pass-A-Grille

The road narrows when you go south of the treasured Don Cesar Hotel. Drivers pass the “Welcome to Pass-A-Grille” sign often without noticing “Homesteaded 1886,” focusing instead on the promenade of Washingtonian palms and the many homes, some reminiscent of an era when egos stopped, and simple life luxuries were born. In Pass-A-Grille, your neighbor might be a commercial fisherman, or a federal judge, and you can’t tell the difference when greeting them while on a walk along the shore.  It’s an eclectic demographic that can never truly be duplicated, a social diversification that most communities strive for but could never accomplish, a commonality of people who… share a love of nature and history.
LIFESTYLE
kcrw.com

Preserving the holidays and the gift of dehydration

There are more techniques to preserving than just canning. Fermentation, dehydration, salting, smoking, and freezing are a few methods that master preserver Delilah Snell explores in her first book, “Beginner’s Guide to Preserving.” At the heart of preserving are tenets that Snell holds dear — sustainability, lack of waste, community, education, and the joy one finds in sharing abundance. Keeping food from spoiling is the common goal between the processes. Drying herbs in a paper bag is the easiest form of preservation. Flash freezing is another technique to preserve a fleeting fruit’s integrity, such as mulberries and boysenberries which have a short window of availability. Snell is the owner of Alta Baja Market and suggests gifting a dehydrator for someone itching to get into the preservation game.
LIFESTYLE
yoursun.com

COLUMN: What’s new in Punta Gorda and Placida

Joe Pocklington, proprietor of Punta Gorda’s Riviera Bar & Grill, nearly fainted when he saw Capt. Phil Voyer full-throttling a 26-foot water taxi toward his dock. “I thought you were going to plow right into it,” the horrified owner said. Instead, the 20-year-long captain one-handed the wheel and glided his...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...

