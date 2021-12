Not the comeback Nokia fans were hoping for. Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It can evoke emotions, a feeling of trust, and even empathy. Few brands ever manage to ascend above cold consumerism, but if there’s one example of a company that didn’t just manage it but excelled at it, it has to be Nokia. The phone division of the Finnish behemoth, through its hits and many misses, rode a wave of consumer support right until it got sold off to Microsoft back in 2013. Microsoft, on its part, didn’t take long to shutter the business and by early 2016, it had all but exited the smartphone market altogether.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO