ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB Faces Calls to Be Clearer on Inflation After Fed's Powell Drops ‘Transitory'

By Silvia Amaro, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowell told U.S. lawmakers that "it's probably a good time to retire that word (transitory) and try to explain more clearly what we mean" when talking about inflation. The latter has been a matter of growing concern within financial markets. Higher energy prices, ongoing supply chain issues and, more...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Fed rate hikes in 2022 won't help inflation: Fmr. White House economist

Tyler Goodspeed, the former acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, predicted inflation will likely continue into 2022 despite the Federal Reserve potentially hiking interest rates twice next year. Goodspeed joined "Mornings with Maria" on Monday to discuss high consumer prices, arguing even two rate cuts may not "cut it" as the economy continues to grapple with supply chain and labor force shortages.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Fed is widely seen backing a faster taper next week

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell checks on his watch during a hearing before House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) By Alex Wong/Getty Images THE FED.
WASHINGTON, DC
MarketWatch

Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Are Little Changed After Omicron Variant Fears Ease

The December IBD/TIPP economic optimism index is due to be released at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday. An auction is scheduled to be held on Tuesday for $54 billion of 3-year notes. U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday morning, as concerns eased slightly around the omicron Covid variant.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Ecb Faces Calls#The European Central Bank#Nomura#Cnbc
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Monitor Omicron Variant

Market expectations have grown for the Fed to zero in on combating inflation, following increasingly hawkish comments from policymakers. The omicron variant has now been detected in almost one third of U.S. states, health officials said on Sunday, although the delta variant remains the dominant strain behind rising caseloads nationwide.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs CEO expects higher inflation

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) Chief Executive David Solomon anticipates inflation will be higher for a period but doesn't expect a repeat of the cost rises seen in the 1970s, he said in an interview with CNBC. "There's a reasonable chance that we're going to have...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Independent

CBI downgrades growth forecasts amid inflation and supply shortages

Britain’s leading business organisation has downgraded its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2022, blaming supply shortages and inflation for a slower-than-expected recovery from the Covid lockdowns.And the CBI warned of a “cliff-edge” in 2023, when chancellor Rishi Sunak’s super-deduction tax break for business investment expires and the main rate of corporation tax rises from 19 to 25 per cent.Director-general Tony Danker called for a “booster for growth” in the form of new incentives to invest in technology and skills, to protect the recovery from a retrenchment caused by this double blow to business.The CBI’s six-monthly economic forecast put...
BUSINESS
The Independent

ECB plans to redesign euro bills, decision expected in 2024

The European Central Bank said Monday that it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024.The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme — with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that don't represent any specific place or monument. They have undergone one relatively minor update in that time.“After 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans...
ECONOMY
WRAL

Janet Yellen Says It Is Time to Stop Calling Inflation ‘Transitory’

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said she believed it is time to stop characterizing inflation as temporary and suggested that the omicron variant of the coronavirus could prolong the problem of rising prices. Yellen said that over the summer it appeared that the pandemic was subsiding and...
BUSINESS
politicsny.com

Fed’s Jerome Powell: Wages not rising at rate that would spark higher inflation

U.S. wages are rising as the economy continues to rebound from the blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, but the increases are not happening at a pace that could spark higher inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. “We have seen wages moving up significantly,” Powell said during...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Chair Powell’s U-Turn On Inflation Is The Obvious Driver

European stocks recovered in absence of any Omicron-related headlines. Main equity indices gained up to nearly 3% for the EuroStoxx50 in a calm European trading session. Core bonds and EUR/USD treaded water. Dynamics again changed during US dealings. A strong November US ADP employment report (534k) and manufacturing ISM (61.1 from 60.8) provided more evidence of better-than-expected Q4 growth momentum, but was still ignored. Risk sentiment dwindled once the US (and the UK and Switzerland and Brazil…) reported its first Omicron case. Main US equity indices turned intraday gains of around +2% into losses of a similar magnitude. Deteriorating risk sentiment coincided with a recovery in core bonds while EUR/USD no longer profited from those market settings. The pair closed the day near opening levels around 1.1330. US Treasuries outperformed German Bunds. The US yield curve bull flattened with yields shedding 1.4 bps (2-yr) to 5.2 bps (30-yr). Underlying dynamics for a second session show inflation expectations falling faster than the recovery in real yields. Fed Chair Powell’s U-turn on inflation is the obvious driver. These dynamics will probably start benefiting the dollar if continued. In nominal terms, the US 10-yr yield tested November low at 1.41% while the 30-yr yield closed below the lower bound of the sideways trading channel in place since July (1.78%). It temporary traded at the lowest level since January. The German yield curve bear flattened with yields rising by 0.5 bps (10-yr) to 2.4 bps (2-yr). (US) market moves after the European bell obviously suggest a softer equity and yield opening this morning.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

ECB's reasons to blink mount as Powell shifts on inflation

The European Central Bank's insistence that surging consumer prices won't endure is being tested so repeatedly that inflation now threatens to overshadow a meeting in two weeks time to revamp pandemic stimulus. That decision was meant to ease the path away from emergency bond-buying while reassuring investors that support won't...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy