ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Kellogg reaches tentative deal with union after 2 months of strike (Dec. 2)

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 2 (Reuters) - (This Dec. 2 story corrects throughout to say "transitional" workers, not "temporary", replaces the word "permanent" with "legacy", and removes reference to 30% temporary workers in fourth paragraph)

Kellogg Co (K.N) said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with the union on a new five-year contract for its employees at a few breakfast-cereal plants in the United States, potentially bringing a near two-month long strike to an end.

The tentative agreement, reached after multiple rounds of talks with the union, includes wage increases and benefits for all employees and better terms for transitional employees.

The latest agreement allows for all transitional employees with four or more years of service to move to legacy positions.

Union members had previously opposed Kellogg's two-tier employment system that did not offer transitional workers a pathway to become legacy staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTCU5_0dBu925q00
A group of union workers from Kellogg's picket outside the cereal maker's headquarters as they remain on strike in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo

Employees at Kellogg's cereal plants including Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee went on strike on Oct. 5 after their contracts expired, as negotiations over payment and benefits stalled due to differences between the company and about 1,400 union members. read more

The new deal, which will be voted on by Kellogg employees on Dec. 5, will also offer permanent employees with better post-retirement benefits.

During lengthy negotiations with union members, Kellogg had hired permanent replacements for some of its plant workers on strike, and also warned of a dent to its annual profit due to the disruption. read more

Kellogg is one of the several major U.S. companies that has faced worker strikes in the recent past as the labor market tightens and inflation reaches record highs.

Last month, farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) reached an agreement with workers after a six week strike. read more

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 8

Related
Reuters

Strike ends at Walmart-owned Massmart after agreement reached

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Thousands of striking workers at companies under Massmart Holdings (MSMJ.J) in South Africa, which is owned by Walmart Inc (WMT.N), will return to work after reaching an agreement over disputes, a labour union said on Monday. The disgruntled workers had been on strike since Nov.19...
WORLD
modernfarmer.com

Cargill Meatpacking Plant Narrowly Averts Strike

Workers at the Cargill beef-packing plant in High River, Alberta are on the job this morning, having narrowly avoided a planned strike. Over the weekend, union members voted 71 percent in favor of a new contract, stopping the strike and a lockout by Cargill management. In a statement, representatives from...
LABOR ISSUES
meatpoultry.com

Cargill, UFCW union reach deal for High River workers

HIGH RIVER, ALBERTA – After weeks of negotiations between Cargill and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 401, both sides came to an agreement on a contract for employees of the High River, Alberta, beef processing plant on Dec. 4. Union workers at the plant voted 71% in...
LABOR ISSUES
94.1 Duke FM

Sparrow reaches tentative contract with nurses union

LANSING, MI — After more than four months of negotiations and a strike vote by nurses last week, Sparrow Hospital in Lansing this morning announced it has reached a tentative agreement on anew three-year contract with the union that represents its nurses and other caregivers. Sparrow released the following statement...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
LehighValleyLive.com

Striking Kellogg’s workers to get 3% raises in new contract

Kellogg’s has reached a tentative agreement with its 1,400 cereal plant workers that will deliver 3% raises and end a nearly two-month-long strike if the deal is approved. The five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union also includes cost of living adjustments in the second through the fifth years of the contract and it maintains the workers’ current health benefits, the company said Thursday.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg Co Lrb K N#Deere Co
99.1 WFMK

Rolling Stone Magazine Supports Striking Kellogg’s Union Workers

In a 2,000 word piece, Rolling Stone excoriates the "Froot Loop lords" at Kellogg's for the treatment of their workers. Union workers have been on strike since October 5 at Kellogg plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and Ohaha, Nebraska. The labor dispute has gotten national news coverage and the rock and roll world is taking sides. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine performed a song he has written for the cause on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and now Rolling Stone has written an article showing solidarity.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MetroTimes

Kellogg talks to resume Tuesday as union strike nears 8 weeks

Negotiations between union workers and cereal giant Kellogg are set to restart this week, as workers at the company’s four cereal plants in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee near two months of striking for better wages, better hours and the end of a two-tier pay scale. Prior to the day...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
sonomastatestar.com

Kaiser workers on strike

Local members of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), the largest Kaiser union, have been on strike for more than two months over wages. To show their support, more than 500 Kaiser Permanente workers joined the picket line outside the main Santa Rosa complex. SEIU plans to picket other Kaiser sites in Northern California.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Commercial Observer

Labor Board Grants New Union Election for Amazon’s Alabama Warehouse

A regional director for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) formally called for a new election for Amazon workers fighting for a union at a warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., after a hearing officer found that Amazon violated labor law and interfered with the April election. The Retail, Wholesale and Department...
LABOR ISSUES
KETV.com

Judge grants Kellogg's a temporary injunction against striking union workers

A District Court judge issued Kellogg's a temporary injunction Monday against the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, BCTGM Local 50G and its president, Dan Osborn. Union workers have been on strike since early October. Negotiation talks between the union and Kellogg's are scheduled to resume this...
OMAHA, NE
wibqam.com

German union calls on Amazon workers to go on strike on “Black Friday”

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German labour union Verdi on Wednesday called on employees to strike at three different Amazon locations in Germany coinciding with “Black Friday” discount shopping sales on Nov. 26, as part of an international campaign against exploitation at retail groups. Scheduled to begin on Thursday night, Verdi...
BUSINESS
abc7amarillo.com

Kellogg's, striking union workers return to the negotiation table

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WWMT) — Kellogg's was back at the negotiation table on Monday to resume talks with union cereal workers on strike, per the company's website. The temperature may have dropped nearly 30 degrees since Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union workers walked out of the Kellogg's plant and went on strike, but they remain picketing seven weeks later over a two-tiered benefit system.
LABOR ISSUES
Turnto10.com

Providence, city firefighters, reach tentative contract deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Firefighters Union and the city have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract that includes 4% annual pay raises, but also increases union members pension and medical contributions. The deal announced Tuesday, that runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2027,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
250K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy