Wall Street was determined to set omicron fears aside on Monday, after White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci eased concerns regarding the severity of the new Covid-19 strain. The Dow added no fewer than 647 points, erasing Friday's losses and logging its best single-session gain since November 2020. The S&P 500 also logged a substantial win, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed early-morning losses to walk away with gains. Elsewhere, a rebounding 10-year Treasury yield is in focus, while Bitcoin (BTC) partially recovered from this weekend's selloff to trade around $49,000.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO