‘Colorization’ explores the history of Black artists in Hollywood

Media is transforming on a transnational scale. Transforming Hollywood is an annual conference that explores developments in the entertainment industry on a domestic and global scale with panelists in academia, visual effects, business and film production. Open to students, scholars and industry professionals, this year’s conference will focus on U.S. Streaming and International Co-Productions and will take place Friday. Denise Mann, the co-director of Transforming Hollywood and a UCLA professor of cinema and media studies, said the accelerated growth in streaming services has been underway in recent years, but its expedited expansion beckons further discussion into the importance of international co-productions to produce original content.
