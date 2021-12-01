ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Colorization’ explores the history of Black artists in Hollywood

By Mallory Yu
WAMU
 6 days ago

A new book Colorization: One Hundred Years of...

wamu.org

Related
wvxu.org

Two Joseph Moores — one Black, one white — inspire NY Tenement Museum to explore Black history

New York City’s Tenement Museum is expanding its mission. When it opened 1988, the museum devoted the Orchard Street tenement building to recreating the immigrant experience by exploring the lives of the immigrant families who lived in the five-storey, 22-apartment building in the 19th and 20 centuries. Because no Black families lived at 97 Orchard St., the area’s Black community was not a major focus — until now.
VISUAL ART
MindBodyGreen

11 Beautiful Adult Coloring Books & Artist Tips For Using Them

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There's something about curling up with a gorgeous coloring book that's both relaxing yet stimulating. You can tap into your creative side, take your mind off things, and maybe even get into a flow state. If you're interested in trying your hand at adult coloring books, we rounded up 11 of our favorites, plus some artist-backed tips on how to use them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kcrw.com

Artists mix history and fantasy at new exhibits in Echo Park and Pasadena

A couple of solo exhibitions in LA feature artists who mix landscapes with history, mythology, and more to create abstract paintings. One is at Smart Objects in Echo Park. It’s called “Methods for Regional Stewardship,” and exhibits the work of New Mexico-based artist Will Bruno. The other exhibition, “Mineral Mythology,” is on display at La Loma Projects in Pasadena, featuring LA artist Aaron Morse.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Black Films
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: ‘Spirited Away’ Broke Records and Made Oscar History

At the 75th Academy Awards, Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away won best animated feature in the second year of the category’s existence — and, to this day, it is the only hand-drawn feature (mostly; computers were used sparingly) to win the honor. The eighth film from Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli — following such classics as 1988’s My Neighbor Totoro and 1997’s Princess Mononoke — is set in a local bathhouse in Bunkyo, the district of Tokyo where the writer-director was born. Miyazaki, then 59, wrote a screenplay that follows 10-year-old Chihiro as she attempts to save her parents, who have been turned into...
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

Explore history and folklore of Santa Claus

Because of secrets revealed, this program is NOT intended for children for whom Santa Claus is a very real figure!. You may think you know all there is to know about the “big man in red,” but how much do you REALLY know about Santa?. How did St. Nicholas transform...
CHRISTMAS
dailybruin.com

Transforming Hollywood conference to explore evolution of entertainment industry

Media is transforming on a transnational scale. Transforming Hollywood is an annual conference that explores developments in the entertainment industry on a domestic and global scale with panelists in academia, visual effects, business and film production. Open to students, scholars and industry professionals, this year’s conference will focus on U.S. Streaming and International Co-Productions and will take place Friday. Denise Mann, the co-director of Transforming Hollywood and a UCLA professor of cinema and media studies, said the accelerated growth in streaming services has been underway in recent years, but its expedited expansion beckons further discussion into the importance of international co-productions to produce original content.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Byrdie

These Artistic Puzzles Are Celebrating Black Culture and Beauty

Since elementary school, William Jones and Ericka Chambers have had a lifelong passion for puzzles. The brother-sister duo's enchantment for the brain game didn't fade as adults. Instead, it sparked the idea of their business, Puzzles of Color, aimed to bridge the gap between entertainment and diversity. The entrepreneurs have...
MUSIC
Wallpaper*

Sarabande artists explore the creative potential of paper in ‘Bound’

The Sarabande Foundation has just released Bound, a limited-edition run of hand-bound paper artworks made by 36 of the more-than 130 artists who have been supported by the foundation since it was established in 2007. Talk of creating a Sarabande book (a misnomer for what the project would become, but...
VISUAL ART
Variety

Oprah, Pharrell, Hollywood Luminaries Remember Jacqueline Avant: ‘A Light Has Gone Out in Los Angeles’

Friends of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music mogul Clarence Avant, are reeling from her shocking death at the age of 81 after a shooting and home invasion. As they process the tragedy, they are also shining a light on her charitable work and legacy of kindness. “Grace is one of those things you can’t predict. It doesn’t just come, it shows up and blesses you,” Oprah Winfrey, a friend of Avant, told Variety during an emotional conversation this weekend. “That is how you always felt if you were in Jacquie Avant’s presence. She showed up and you were blessed.” As partner...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rapid City Journal

Black Hills Indian Artist Market celebrates Indigenous artists, performers

Black Hills Indian Artist Market, the newest addition to Rapid City’s holiday festivities, is putting Native American art, music, dance, fashion, storytelling, food and more in the spotlight. Black Hills Indian Artist Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Dahl Arts Center. Admission is...
RAPID CITY, SD
voicesofmontana.com

It’s A Wonderful Time: A Holiday Classic’s Anniversary & A New Book Series Exploring Hollywood History

This year marks the 75th Anniversary of iconic holiday film It’s A Wonderful Life, and there’s a new book out now that celebrates its legacy. Doug Stebleton, born and raised in Glasgow Montana, is a Film Producer and Author in Hollywood whose book It’s A Wonderful Time: The Hollywood Time Travel Series explores the history of the film and its production through a time-traveling adventure.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
greenwichfreepress.com

Flinn Gallery Presents: “Alignments,” an exploration of new abstract work by three artists

The Flinn Gallery is pleased to present Alignments, an exploration of new abstract work by artists Meghan Brady, Ben Godward, and Erika Ranee, and curated by Tracy McKenna. These three dynamic artists triangulate around shapes and strata in their work, embrace supercharged color, and overlap in the physicality of their mark making. An opening reception will be held December 16, from 6:00pm-8:00pm.
GREENWICH, CT
Baltimore magazine

‘Breathing Black’ Explores Healing and Black Joy Through the Eyes of Baltimoreans

In her directorial debut, Breathing Black, Baltimore filmmaker Tina Canady initiates a timely and necessary conversation: How do Black Baltimore residents heal and make space for joy during their genocide? It’s a question that arose for Canady—a seasoned thespian who holds a BFA in drama from NYU and has graced the stages of many local theaters—during the height of the pandemic, in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. To dig deeper, she assembled an all-Black creative team to interview Black Baltimoreans about their connection to joy, healing, and breath.
BALTIMORE, MD

