Islamophobic comments are the latest racist rhetoric to come from fringe lawmakers

By Deirdre Walsh
WAMU
 6 days ago

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., recently suggested Congresswoman...

WREG

Turning outrage into power: How far right is changing GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appears to have settled on a strategy to deal with a handful of Republican lawmakers who have stirred outrage with violent, racist and sometimes Islamophobic comments. If you can’t police them, promote them. The path to power for Republicans in Congress is now rooted in the capacity to […]
phillytrib.com

The exhausting, soul-sapping meanness of Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON — Lauren Boebert, a Republican member of Congress from Colorado, is mean. She is a public bully who wraps her insults in comedy, in the flag, in Christianity. She has spent the past few days luxuriating in the hullabaloo that she created by lobbing anti-Muslim insults into the air during a monologue in front of her supporters. The subject of her derision was Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who is Muslim and who wears a hijab and who Boebert likes to imply is a terrorist or, at the very least, a terrorist sympathizer. Omar has responded by calling Boebert a buffoon. Boebert later posted a video describing the exchange.
Register Citizen

Ilhan Omar: Kevin McCarthy Is a ‘Coward and a Liar’ for Not Condemning Boebert’s Islamophobic Comments

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “liar and a coward” for his refusal to condemn remarks by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) where she suggested that Omar, a Muslim who wears a hijab, was a terrorist who might detonate an explosive device in the Capitol. But, Omar said, she is “confident” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take “decisive action” against Boebert.
Washington Post

Rep. Boebert labels Rep. Omar a jihadist. Why don’t GOP leaders condemn the slur?

Recently, a video surfaced of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) “blackhearted” and “evil.” Boebert repeatedly referred to Omar as the “jihad squad” and likened her to a suicide bomber, saying she only felt safe in an elevator with her because Omar was not wearing a backpack. Though Boebert’s comments have been strongly condemned by many Democrats, Republicans have mostly remained silent. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) refused to condemn Boebert’s comments; Boebert faces no material consequences for her anti-Muslim rhetoric.
Newsbug.info

Omar says Pelosi to address GOP lawmaker’s anti-Muslim comments

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has committed to taking action to address anti-Muslim remarks Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert made suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar posed a threat of terrorist violence, the Minnesota Democrat said Sunday. Pelosi made a “promise to me that she will take care of this, and...
MSNBC

McCarthy is giving Boebert a pass, but Pelosi may not

It was three weeks ago when Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert lashed out at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of Congress' two Muslim women, as a member of the "jihad squad." A week later, the Coloradan made matters worse, telling an audience a made-up story about Omar being mistaken for a terrorist in a Capitol Hill elevator.
Washington Post

GOP congressman’s gun-toting family Christmas photo sparks outrage days after school shooting

A previous version of this article misspelled the name of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg as Jamie. The article has been corrected. They are looking straight at the camera, smiling wide. The parents are sitting on a black leather couch, in front of a festive Christmas tree that is flanked by younger members of the family. It would be a standard holiday family portrait if not for one unexpected detail: Everyone in the image is holding a long gun.
HuffingtonPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Top Democrats For Not Punishing Boebert For Islamophobic Remarks

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Democratic House leadership for not punishing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) over her repeated Islamophobic statements targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). “It’s embarrassing that there is any hesitation on this,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday. “How can we have different consequences for different kinds of bigotry or incitement?”
Washington Post

The mean girls in Congress just can’t quit each other

First, it was the Squad. Now, it seems, we have the Plastics. I’m referring to the four-way kerfuffle that began when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) made an anti-Muslim remark about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Then Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) tweeted her disapproval of Boebert, which prompted the inimitable Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to defend Boebert by smearing Mace as “the trash in the GOP conference.”
Rolling Stone

Ilhan Omar Plays Voicemail of Vile Death Threat She Received After Boebert Video

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) played a nasty, racist, threatening voicemail she received after a viral video showed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) suggesting Omar, a Muslim, was a terrorist. “When a sitting member of Congress calls a colleague a member of the ‘Jihad Squad’ and falsifies a story to suggest I will blow up the Capitol, it is not just an attack on me but on millions of American Muslims across the country,” Omar said at a press conference Tuesday. She then played the voicemail she received recently: “We see you, Muslim sand n***** bitch,” the message began. “We know what you’re up to....
