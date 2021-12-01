Top ETF Stories of November

U.S. stock benchmarks gained sharply for another session as investors focused on early reports that the omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is less severe than originally feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was climbing 1.1%, or nearly 400 points, at 35,623, the S&P 500 index climbed 1.4% to reach 4,657, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.2% to 15,545. On the corporate front, Intel shares surged 5.6%, amid a plan to list shares in its Mobileye self-driving-car unit. Meanwhile, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 2.1% Tuesday, after the air carrier said Chief Executive Doug Parker will retire, effective March 31, 2022, after about nine years in the role.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO