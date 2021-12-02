ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Sentence for Maynmar’s Suu Kyi reduced to 2 years in prison

BANGKOK (AP) — State television in Myanmar announced Monday night that country’s military leader reduced Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence by two years. Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was sentenced to four years in prison earlier in the day after being convicted on charges widely dismissed as politically motivated.
POLITICS
The Hill

Lawmakers remember Bob Dole: 'Bona fide American hero'

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Lifestyle
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Lottery#Ap#The Missouri Lottery#The Associated Press
CBS News

Kennedy Center Honors ceremony returns to pay tribute to Bette Midler, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels and Justino Diaz

The 44th Kennedy Center Honors returned to traditions this year, to honor artists for their contributions to American culture. The awards were presented last night in Washington, after changes and delays to last year's plans because of the pandemic. President Joe Biden joined the celebration, after former President Donald Trump skipped the ceremony for all four years in the White House.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy