Existential Binge-Watching: How ‘Hawkeye’ measures up to the rest of the MCU

thepostathens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder on the horizon, the cinematic part of the MCU is certainly looking to ramp up excitement for Marvel fans in the next year or two. Everything has also been holding up...

www.thepostathens.com

Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Shang-Chi deleted scene reveals link to the first Iron Man movie

A deleted scene from the recently released Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has revealed a link to the first Iron Man film and the beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the fake Mandarin twist in Iron Man 3, we saw the real Mandarin appear...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Read the Whole Script

Marvel's Doctor Strange – aka actor Benedict Cumberbatch – will be making a much-anticipated appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Cumberbatch apparently knew about as much as fans do about Spider-Man: No Way Home while making the film! In a new interview Cumberbatch talks about the process of making Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing that opted not to read the script in full – and why he made that surprising decision. Long story short: Cumberbatch claims he just wants to "take the ride" of seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home like fans will get to, so he only took in as many spoilers as needed!
MOVIES
Popculture

'Black Widow' Error Spotted by Marvel Fan Months After Release

It's been about five months since Marvel Studios' Black Widow was first released, but fans have just now caught a pretty egregious continuity error in the film. The movie starts with a flashback scene set in the 1990s, and it shows one Yelena (Florence Pugh) holding a My Little Pony doll. As one fan pointed out on Reddit, that toy didn't exist at the time.
MOVIES
Newnan Times-Herald

Hawkeye: Light, festive MCU family entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld makes the amiable “Hawkeye” series worth checking out. While the somber title hero is at the narrative’s center, it’s his young, playful protege, Kate Bishop, that steals the show. “Hawkeye” continues to explore the lingering effects and collateral damage of the “Blip” that resulted in the stunning restoration...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Hawkeye episode 1 introduces us to MCU Lucky the Pizza Dog

Hawkeye episode 1, “Never Meet Your Heroes,” is now available on Disney Plus, and most importantly for our perspective here at Dog O’Day, in addition to introducing Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the second Hawkeye of Marvel Comics, it also introduced MCU viewers to Lucky the Pizza Dog. Additionally, there is...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner on How Robert Downey Jr. Took Him "Under His Wing" in the MCU

This holiday season, Jeremy Renner is thankful for Robert Downey Jr. The six-time Clint Barton actor, who mentors young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Disney+'s Hawkeye, says the Iron Man star took Marvel newcomers "under his wing" when they joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entering the universe Downey helped launch when he cameoed as a S.H.I.E.L.D. archer in 2011's Thor, Renner went on to star opposite Downey in 2012's Avengers, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Hawkeye’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Hawkeye”, the newest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is making its debut on Disney+ this holiday season. It’s the fifth television series from the MCU among the franchise’s popular films. The first two episodes will arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 24. In total, there will be six episodes in the series with the final premiering on December 22. You can watch “Hawkeye” with a subscription to Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Hawkeye Movies in Order: How to Watch All of the Avenger's MCU Appearances So Far

With Marvel’s Hawkeye series coming to Disney Plus, one of the most overlooked Avengers is going to be making his way to the forefront, finally. But with all the other plots and Avengers’ stories overshadowing the man (Jeremy Renner), people may have ignored or forgotten his many contributions to the MCU’s ever-growing canon. It’s true – Hawkeye, a.ka Clint Barton may not have any superpowers. But neither does Natasha Romanov, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Technically, neither does Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)! Instead, he is but a man with a bow and arrow. Arrows that can explode, blind people, tie up enemies, short circuit electronics, etc… but just a man, nonetheless. He is a hell of a shot, though. Having survived everything the Avengers have been through as a mere mortal makes him almost more impressive than the gods and supes with whom he’s been working alongside.
MOVIES
IGN

Hawkeye: MCU Timeline So Far

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ but before another MCU series hits the bullseye, it's time to catch up on everybody's favorite archer and father of three, Clint Barton. From his cameo introduction in Thor to his infinity gauntlet run in Avengers: Endgame, here's Hawkeye's complete MCU story so far. He might not be the mightiest Avenger (or the smartest, richest or Hulkiest) but man is he handy with an arrow. Loyal agent of SHIELD with the rare secret identity of "loving family man" Jeremy Renner and Hawkeye have been mainstays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Phase 1, give or take a "where's Hawkeye" stint during Infinity War. He might've taken some crap from Iron Man Tony Stark, but he was there when Captain America Steve Rogers needed him in Civil War. He and his best friend Black Widow Natasha Romanoff go all the way back to Budapest, and after losing her in Endgame, bonded with Scarlett Witch Wanda Maximoff over the loss of her loved one, Vision. But as he moves into his Disney+ series will he pass the mantle on to Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop? For more on the MCU check out our breakdowns of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer and be sure to subscribe to IGN wherever you like to watch! Doc Ock, Green Goblin and more, Here is every returning Spider-Man Villains Story So Far - https://youtu.be/1epfmmVmGZ4 Spider-Man: Now Way Home - 5 More Burning Questions! - https://youtu.be/qZBauHdkbdk.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Here's how you can watch Hawkeye in India

Hawkeye follows the precedents set by the likes of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Marvel, along with Disney Plus Hotstar has spun off an entire movie or a series for a character and unlike the regular Marvel movies, these get an OTT release. Though like all the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Hawkeye’: How to Watch the Live-Action Marvel Series Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The first two episodes of “Hawkeye,” starring Jeremy Renner as the highly skilled archer and ex-Avenger, premiered exclusively on Disney+ November 24. The series is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) is on a mission to get back to his family for Christmas. His holiday wish gets complicated when a threat from the...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Hawkeye online on Disney Plus from anywhere now

Hawkeye takes a break from timeline-hopping and mass-murder for a good, old-fashioned holiday special revolving around those five magic words: "I'll be home for Christmas." Sort of like Die Hard only with much more elaborate costumes, this looks like a lot of fun, and here's how to watch Hawkeye online and stream the six-part Avengers spin-off where you are.
MOVIES

