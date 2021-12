A .3% dip marks the first price growth deceleration in nearly two years. According to Fortune, home prices rose faster this year than any period in tabulated U.S. history: Between Aug. 2020 and Aug. 2021, U.S. home prices notched a 19.8% gain—the largest uptick on record, and well above the 12-month peak (14.1%) in the lead up to the 2008 housing crash.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO