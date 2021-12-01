ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Adele to Headline Las Vegas Residency in 2022

By Dominique Da Diva
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7Igz_0dBtuYIe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWwJ1_0dBtuYIe00

Columbia Promotion

Adele to Headline Las Vegas Residency in 2022

How does a weekend in Vegas with Adele sound? Well it could be your dream come true next year!

The superstar just announced her first ever residency and concert series ‘Weekends with Adele.’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

The ‘30’ singer will be performing some of her biggest hits like ‘Hello’ ‘Rolling in the Deep’ at the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. Shows will take place Friday and Saturday through April 16th 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYZzJ_0dBtuYIe00

Valerie “Sweets” Marable

Juicy J Admits Drugs Played Major Role In Three 6 Mafia’s Break Up

As we gear up to watch Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs N Harmony go hit for hit in tomorrow night’s VERZUZ battle, Juicy J is opening up, sharing never before confirmed details about the breakup of Three 6 Mafia.

During the latest episode of Spotify’s The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop podcast, Juicy J claims the heavy use of ‘all kinds of drugs’ was the fall of the group.

“Drugs really broke Three 6 Mafia up. The wildest drugs–from heroin to meth to cocaine, all kinds of pills. A lot of drugs were consumed during the times we were together. When everybody was sober and s**t, everybody was on the same page. But when cocaine’s involved, things change. But I’m not pointing a figure at nobody.”

Juicy J added:

“That was the main thing that was really f**king everything up. People wasn’t showing up at the studio… Business was crazy, everything was folding. It was the drugs.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VERZUZ (@verzuztv)

Peep our full interview with Juicy J below!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:


CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
atchisonglobenow.com

Adele announces Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency

Adele has announced a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum inside the world-famous Caesars Palace Hotel. After much speculation over the 'Can I Get It' singer landing a stint in Sin City, including allegedly getting advice from Celine Dion, the 33-year-old Grammy-winner has now confirmed the 'Weekends with Adele' residency, which will kick off on January 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Adele is getting her own Las Vegas residency. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter shared plans Tuesday for Weekends with Adele, a residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Adele will launch the show Jan. 21, 2022, and perform two shows each weekend through April...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
101.1. The Wiz

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Withdraws Grammy Nominations

Drake Withdraws Grammy Nominations   Uhoh! Drizzy is shaking the Grammy table!   The Boy has officially withdrawn his two Grammy nominations according to Variety.   Sources say it was Drake’s decision to withdraw his nomination for Best Rap Album for his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ and Best Rap Performance for his song ‘Way 2 Sexy’ […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Juicy J
Las Vegas Sun

Back in the saddle: After a year away, rodeo returns to Las Vegas

After a remarkable 35-year ride, Las Vegas was bucked from hosting the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But just like a cowboy thrown from the back of a bucking bronco, the city has dusted itself off and is ready to get back in the saddle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Promotion Adele#Bone Thugs N Harmony#Three 6 Mafia#Hip Hop
urbanbellemag.com

Angela Simmons is Reportedly Filming for the Upcoming Season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Changes have been made to RHOA for the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot of complaints about season 13. A focal point of the season was Bolo Gate. Kenya Moore believed that Porsha Williams hooked up with the dancer. He was the main source of entertainment during Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. As the season went on, others began to express they may have also believed the hookup happened. Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ friend even said Porsha was obligated to reveal what happened. The drama led to Porsha falling out with Marlo. Even though drama did come from the demise of their friendship, some fans questioned why Bolo Gate had taken center stage for the season.
ATLANTA, GA
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s household just got a little bigger. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member and her husband have officially welcomed a new member to their family, as captured in a recent post on Instagram. On November 25, Todd took to Instagram to introduce his family’s adorable...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Forward To Help Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Victims

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it's her "duty" to provide support. The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
explorebigsky.com

Rock legends Foo Fighters to play in Big Sky

BIG SKY – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky Town Center on Aug. 10, 2022 as part of their LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022 tour. The band will open with a headline show for the 2022 Peak to Sky concert series, co-executive produced by Outlaw Partners and Laura Glass / Cocolittle Media. Ticket sales for Foo Fighters begin Fri., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. MST online only at peaktosky.com.
BIG SKY, MT
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

631
Followers
666
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy