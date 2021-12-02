Mad About Science: Mason jar experiments

Some people just love the experience of watching someone carefully complete an organizational task or seeing pictures of objects neatly and carefully arranged. In fact, this type of content is so popular, there is even a term for it: "oddly satisfying." Whether it's perfectly stacked boxes, exceptionally designed croissants, or precise slicing motions, many people have found that this type of content can be very enjoyable to watch. And it turns out, there may be a scientific reason many people love these satisfying creations. Seeing them might trigger the release of neurotransmitters that cause feelings of pleasure, happiness, and satisfaction (via Lemonade). Speaking with Wired, YouTube's head of trends and culture Kevin Allocca suggested that visual harmony underlies this satisfaction: "There is something about finding congruence in visual stimuli that seems to be the value."

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO