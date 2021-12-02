ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mary J. Blige Looked Stunning As She Dropped Gems On ‘Tamron Hall Show’: ‘I Feel Amazing’

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6MzY_0dBts2b900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxQev_0dBts2b900

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Mary J. Blige visited the Tamron Hall Show earlier this week where she dropped major gems about looking and feeling amazing.

Donning an all-black look including a black blazer, black turtleneck, and a pop of color with dangly earrings and red pointy nails, the singer opened up to show host, Tamron Hall, about accepting herself as she is. “I’m sure, I’m not cocky, I’m not arrogant. But I’ve earned the right to say some things. I’ve earned the right to say, I feel amazing,” she told Tamron. The show’s host then asked the entertainer if she’s able to be herself now in the space of creating a new album, to which Mary replied, “One hundred percent.”

She continued, “The reason why I say I feel amazing is not because everyday is a great day and I always wake up feeling and looking like this [with] hair and makeup. It’s because when I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom.”

Check out the quick video as posted by her hairstylist, Tym Wallace, below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by tym (TIM) wallace (@tymwallacehair)

And not only is Mary J. feeling and looking amazing, but she also has two new singles, “Amazing” and “Hello Gorgeous” dropping this Friday! Taking to Instagram, the Power Book II actress shared the news, posting both singles’ cover art along with a caption teasing Friday’s drop. “ Double Singles, Double the Heat,” she captioned the posts. “Amazing x Good Morning Gorgeous both coming 12/3. Pre-save today!”

Here’s the “Amazing” photo where Mary indeed looks AMAZING as she rocked an all-gold look including a fur jacket, lingerie, gold hoop earrings, dramatic necklaces and her blonde locks in tight curls pulled to one side of her face.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

And here’s the art for “Hello Gorgeous”, where Mary rocked a sexy black cut-out top and rocked her signature blonde locks in tight curls.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

Don’t miss…

5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For The Culture

Mary J. Blige Sets Instagram Ablaze In Chanel Outfit

Comments / 0

Related
rapradar.com

Mary J. Blige Ft. Khaled “Amazing”

Fresh off the release of “Good Morning Gorgeous“, Mary J. Blige unleashes her second single, “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled. On the empowering anthem, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul turns up to the good life, while Khaled adds his motivational adlibs. They the best. Megan. Making extra salary every month...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Method Man Feels ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Was Penned ‘Exclusively’ for His ‘Brilliant’ Co-Star Mary J. Blige

Following the Season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost, series star Method Man has said the project was “written exclusively” with Mary J. Blige in mind. In an interview with Metro, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper and actor suggested he was very impressed by Blige’s performance as drug lord Monet Stewart Tejada, the head of the Tejada cartel. “Mary brought a big audience with her, they knew what they was doing. Plus, Mary was a fan of this show and I think this show was written exclusively for her, especially with the Monet character which I think she is brilliant at,” he explained.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
thatgrapejuice.net

New Songs: Mary J. Blige – ‘Amazing’ & ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Just days after taking to the ‘Tamron Hall Show’ to alert her legion of fans that her new music would ‘blow their minds’ (as we reported here), Mary J. Blige is looking to make good on that promise with new tunes ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ and ‘Amazing.’. The first two releases...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gems#Lingerie
WGN TV

Mary J. Blige says acting is a good challenge

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, Mary J. Blige, whose latest project is the Starz series, “Power Book II: Ghost.”. Blige is one of the few artists who balances her time between her Grammy winning recording career and an acting career that’s scored her an Oscar nomination. Dean asked...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh, Jayda Cheaves, Mary J. Blige & More Give Thanks On Instagram

Thanksgiving has finally arrived, and just like many of us, our favourite singers and celebrities have a lot to be grateful for this year. All day long, actors, models, and recording artists have been sharing sweet posts across social media, flexing their tasty meals, thanking their families and fans, and giving us sneak peeks into their lives at home.
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Mary J Blige releases two new singles

Mary J. Blige has released two new singles, “Good Morning Gorgeous,” and “Amazing,” featuring DJ Khaled. She also dropped a new music video for “Good Morning Gorgeous” directed by Eif Rivera. Additionally, her upcoming 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, is set to drop on Friday, February 11, 2022, leading into a historic performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Is Fabulous in Velvet Jumpsuit & Feathered Turquoise Knee-High Boots on Thanksgiving

Mary J. Blige recently had her status as a fashion icon solidified and this outfit is further proof of why she deserves the title. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) For Thanksgiving, while everyone else was rocking sleek dresses or cozy knit sweaters on their Instagram feeds, the singer was wearing a velvet, bright turquoise jumpsuit with matching feathered knee-high boots. Blige’s jumpsuit. designed by Christian Cowan, featured matching crystals with a sweetheart neckline and was styled up with icy large hoops, multiple layered necklaces and lightly curled blond locks. However, the star of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Son Archie, 2 — and He Looks Just Like Prince Harry

Just like dad! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Archie, is starting to bare a strong resemblance to the red-headed royal. The Suits alum, 40, shared a new photo of her eldest child, 2, during her Thursday, November 18, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the sweet snap, which doesn’t show Archie’s face, the little one’s fiery locks stand out as he strolls through his chicken coop at the family’s California home.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

249
Followers
523
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy