Public Safety

Detective uses crime fighting tool to track down his birth mother

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A Houston area sheriff’s deputy who has used...

www.mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

MCSO HOMICIDE DETECTIVE SOLVES 37 -YEAR-OLD COLD CASE OF HIS OWN

Brandon Bartoskewitz is a Homicide Detective with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office where he has been employed for the past twelve years. The week of November 15, 2021, he attended the Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-homicide-detective-solves-37-year-old-cold-case-of-his-own/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
PUBLIC SAFETY

