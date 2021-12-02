ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince Harry pens letter to mark World AIDS Day

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry has praised AIDS activists for "leading the call for COVID-19...

www.thechronicle-news.com

hamlethub.com

Today is World Aids Day!

Today is World AIDS Day, a day to reflect upon our response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and honor the more than 32 million lives lost globally to AIDS-related illness. This year’s theme for World AIDS Day—Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice—highlights our collective commitment to ending the HIV epidemic by addressing health inequities and ensuring the voices of people with HIV are centered in everything we do.
The Independent

NHS board to mark World Aids Day with candlelit walk

One Scottish NHS board will mark World Aids Day with a candlelit walk.NHS Tayside Sexual Health and Blood Borne Virus Managed Care Network is hosting the walk through Dundee city centre.The walk on Wednesday evening aims to raise awareness of how much HIV care has been revolutionised over the past 40 years, giving hope to people who are diagnosed with HIV.It also aims to show solidarity with the community of people living with HIV and challenge the stigma which remains today.The treatments available today are so effective that someone on treatment with an undetectable HIV viral load cannot pass on...
The Independent

Harry warns of ‘spectacular failure’ over vaccine inequality on World Aids Day

The Duke of Sussex has made an impassioned plea over Covid-19 vaccine equity, drawing parallels with how the struggle to access HIV medicines left millions dead during the Aids epidemic.Harry marked World Aids Day by warning that not learning amid the coronavirus pandemic from mistakes made with Aids would be a “betrayal of the next generation”.He said vaccinating the world is a “test of our moral character” and there has been a “spectacular failure” over global access to Covid vaccines."Are we really comfortable repeating the failures of the past? Everything I’ve learnt from the youth of@Sentebale tells me not. [It]...
Person
Winnie Byanyima
Person
Prince Harry
96.1 The Breeze

Niagara Falls Was Lit Red to Mark World AIDS Day

Niagara Falls is one of thirteen landmarks and bridges across the Empire State that Governor Kathy Hochul today announced would be lit red on December 1st, 2021, in honor of World AIDS Day. Governor Hochul said earlier:. "World AIDS Day is a very solemn time for us to remember those...
Harper's Bazaar

The Duke of Sussex writes an urgent letter on behalf of Princess Diana for World AIDS Day

For World AIDS Day, the Duke of Sussex is thanking leading health experts on behalf of his mother, Princess Diana. In a letter addressed to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, the prince expressed gratitude to the scientific and medical community for fighting against the disease, a cause that was close to the late Princess of Wales's heart.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden marks World AIDS Day with new national HIV/AIDS strategy

President Joe Biden marked World AIDS Day on Wednesday by unveiling a new national HIV/AIDS strategy with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030. During a speech at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, the President said the new strategy "centers around the kind of innovative community-driven solutions that we know will work."
milwaukeesun.com

Biden Marks 33rd World AIDS Day With New Commitments

WASHINGTON - Marking the 33rd annual World AIDS Day on Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it would ramp up its domestic and international efforts to fight the HIV virus, which has killed 36 million people worldwide in four decades. President Joe Biden also released Wednesday the domestic-focused National HIV-AIDS Strategy,...
NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles Marks World AIDS Day with Free Concert, Memorial Ceremony

World AIDS Day, which is recognized across the globe as a means of raising awareness of the disease and its continued impact, will be observed in Los Angeles Wednesday with a free concert at The Forum organized by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and a ceremony at The Wall Las Memorias AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Cosmopolitan

Drag Race UK's Charity Kase opens up about 'unlearning myths' of HIV to mark World AIDS Day

Drag Race UK season three star Charity Kase (who uses she/her pronouns in drag and he/him when off-stage as Harry Whitfield), has opened up about his HIV diagnosis to mark World AIDS Day. Since 1988, the 1st of December has been marked internationally as a day to raise awareness of AIDS, which can develop from untreated HIV, as well as to mourn those who have died from the disease.
News 12

Rahway hospital offers free HIV testing to mark World AIDS Day

Some of the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting to the global AIDS epidemic as New Jersey marks World AIDS Day. The mayor of Rahway took a rapid test outside of RWJ University Hospital at Rahway on Wednesday – part of the hospital’s mobile unit testing for AIDS and HIV.
NY1

NYC marks 33rd World AIDS Day with candlelight vigils

NEW YORK — The city commemorated the 33rd World AIDS Day with events across the five boroughs, including candlelight vigils in Brooklyn and on Staten Island. Health care workers, patients and community members gathered Wednesday morning for a vigil at NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull in Bedford-Stuyvesant that marked four decades since the first cases of AIDS were reported in the United States. The hospital became the first NYC Health + Hospitals facility to be designated an AIDS center in September 1993, Health + Hospitals said in a press release.
The Independent

Voices: Prince Harry claims we should leave jobs that make us ‘unhappy’ – easy for him to say

Prince Harry has spoken out in support of people leaving jobs that make them miserable – and he should know. The dad of two, who is an outspoken advocate for positive mental health, said that the “Great Resignation” – which has seen people deciding to quit their roles as a result of the pandemic – isn’t “all bad” and is even “something to be celebrated”.And after a year in which he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to step down permanently from their royal duties, to “work towards” becoming financially independent and to live a relatively normal life in...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

800+ ribbons fill Bascom Hill to mark World AIDS Day

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health recognized the 33rd World AIDS Day Wednesday by placing more than 800 individual red ribbons on Bascom Hill. Each of the ribbons placed by members of the HIV care and prevention program represents a person living with HIV in Dane County. Together, they formed the shape of one large red ribbon, a global symbol for people living with the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH

