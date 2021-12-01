Net Front Presence: Blues lose Perron, promote Brown, win consecutive games

David Perron left Friday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perron was skating along the boards in the offensive zone when he took a shoulder hit from Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe with 8:06 left in the first period. The impact of the hit drove Perron into the glass, but he skated off on his own to the bench before heading to the locker room.

HOCKEY ・ 11 DAYS AGO