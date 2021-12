Join us for a virtual Reproductive Freedom Town Hall on Wednesday, December 1to learn about what’s at stake in Michigan, who will be impacted, and what you can do about it. We will be joined by sponsors and supporters of the Reproductive Health Act, including State Senator Sylvia Santana and State Representative Laurie Pohutsky. Together, they will lay out their common-sense plan to protect abortion access in Michigan and ensure no one is making decisions about our bodies but us.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO