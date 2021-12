LYNN (CBS) — A student was arrested at Lynn English High School on Tuesday after a toy gun that looked like an “authentic looking weapon” and alcohol were found in his backpack, police said. Officers were called to the school around 10:20 a.m. by an administration who said a student may be in possession of a weapon. The school was immediately placed on lockdown but it has since ended. The student was charged with the threat of dangerous items and person under 21 in possession of alcohol. He was taken to the Lynn Police Station then Lynn Juvenile Court. “We are grateful that...

LYNN, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO