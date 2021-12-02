ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Red Wings, led by rookies, sink Seattle Kraken, 4-3, in shootout, for 4th straight

By Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings’ star rookies put on another entertaining performance as the Wings got their first up-close look at the Seattle Kraken. The expansion team paid...

Recap: Red Wings prevail, 4-3, in shootout for first win against Kraken

DETROIT -- Less than 24 hours after beating the Boston Bruins, the Detroit Red Wings returned to Little Caesars Arena and defeated the Seattle Kraken, 4-3, in the first shootout for both teams on Wednesday. Detroit extended its season-long winning streak to four games, upping its record to 12-9-3 on...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Red Wings | Dec. 1

There are certain Kraken players who 'go hard on pucks' pretty much every second of every shift. Or so it seems. Two examples from Monday's win in Buffalo: Yanni Gourde chasing a Sabres defenseman behind the net during a penalty kill, getting his stick on the puck, then skating away with the puck when the D-men stumbled. Gourde patiently waited for Kraken teammates to get to the offensive zone, dishing a perfect pass to Carson Soucy for the first shorthanded goal in franchise history.
NHL
