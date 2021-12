Investing.com -- China loosens monetary policy as the country's financial sector braces for an official debt restructuring announcement from Evergrande, the country's largest and most indebted real estate developer. Crypto crashes - led by (Bitcoin) as the dollar gets a safe haven bid. Stocks are set to open the new week mixed after selling off on Friday in response to the labor market report. Kohls is under pressure to sell itself. The Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to spread but may be less dangerous than Delta, and oil prices firm as Saudi Arabia hikes its official selling prices for January. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 6th December.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO