Dakota Johnson says 'non-one acts normally because of COVID-19'

Dakota Johnson has opened up about her "complicated feelings" towards motherhood ahead of the release of her new movie, The Lost Daughter, based on the book of the same name by Elena Ferrante. The psychological drama, which also stars Olivia Coleman, follows a middle-aged mother as she navigates the surprise liberation she finds once her daughters have moved away, whilst simultaneously being captivated by the relationship of another mother and her own daughter.
Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Netflix's upcoming Western film The Power of the Dog lands next month, and while there's a lot of hype surrounding the film - from the killer cast to the moody cinematography - it's Benedict Cumberbatch's pretty extreme acting methods that have got people talking. During a recent interview, the Sherlock...
Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA.
The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label.
The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection.
The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection.
On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe.
Jennifer Lopez responds to questions about considering marriage to her latest love, Ben Affleck. Is she ready to walk down the aisle a fourth time?. As the “Bennifer 2.0” romance between Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, continues to get more serious, fans are wondering if the two would consider marriage this time around. When promoting her upcoming rom-com Marry Me, Jennifer caught up with Hoda Kotb on The Today show on Nov. 18, answering the question of if she herself would consider saying “I do” a fourth time around with Ben.
Brooke Shields has undeniably become an icon over the last five decades, and she's not done yet. From kick-starting her modeling career as an infant to starring in her first, albeit controversial role, when she was 12 in “Pretty Baby,” the multi-hyphenate has solidified herself a spot in the pop culture zeitgeist forever.
Love might be in the air for Taye Diggs and reality starlet Apryl Jones. The duo were spotted together in Los Angeles Saturday evening … presumably on a date. Paparazzi caught video of Jones and Diggs arriving to Jennifer Klein’s Christmas Party. The actor helped the the “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star out of the car before they entered the venue together.
Watch: Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener. Harry Styles might just be feeling a sugar rush, considering Olivia Wilde's latest gesture is oh-so-sweet. Over the weekend, the Don't Worry Darling director was spotted running errands in Los Angeles while wearing a black sweatshirt from Harry's cosmetic business. For the daytime outing on Dec. 5, Olivia paired her top—which sported the word "Pleasing" across the chest in white letters—with black leggings, black sneakers, and a canvas tote bag.
Demi Lovato is changing their ways from “California sober” to fully sober. The 29-year-old singer said earlier this year they were adhering to what they called being “California sober”, which meant they would smoke marijuana – which is legal in the US state – and drink occasionally.
With one year winding down and another beginning, it’s customary to start numbering some resolutions for improving our lives. For many, that comes with counting on ways we can increase well-being. To encourage everyone to take charge of their own health, we’re spotlighting a few celebrities who have met challenges...
Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton are working on a new racing movie. The 57-year-old actor and the 36-year-old Formula One driver have joined forces for a new film, which will star Brad and be directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski.
Freida Pinto has learned to “live in the moment” thanks to parenthood. The 37-year-old actress and her husband Cory Tran welcomed son Rumi-Ray into the world in November, and the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ star is “excited” about the new phase in her life.
Ana de Armas has replaced Scarlett Johansson in 'Ghosted'. The latter was originally set to star alongside Chris Evans in the romantic-adventure flick from scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the writers of the 'Deadpool' films and 'Zombieland'.
Teen time! Brooke Shields’ eldest daughter, Rowan, is in her freshman year at Wake Forest University, but her 15-year-old daughter, Grier, is still at home. “It’s so much fun,” the actress, 56, sarcastically told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Monday, December 6, of raising teenagers, calling Rowan and Grier “18 and a–hole,” respectively.
Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
