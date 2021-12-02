ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden's vaccine mandate losses mount as 3 federal judges cite executive overreach in 2 days

By Bethany Blankley
thechronicle-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden lost three federal challenges to his vaccine mandates in...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Manchin will vote with Senate GOPers to scrap Biden’s biz vax mandate

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Thursday that he would join all 50 of his Republican colleagues in backing a resolution challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private business. “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses,” Manchin said in a statement. “That’s why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

‘This is getting ridiculous’: AOC and progressive lawmakers urge Biden to act on ‘crushing’ student debt

Progressive lawmakers took to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday to demand President Joe Biden cancel student loan debt, which has ballooned to more than $1.8 trillion held among 45 million Americans.Payments on federal student loans have been paused with interest rates set to zero per cent with passage of coronavirus relief legislation in March 2020. That pause was repeatedly extended, but it will come to an end in January 2022, following nearly two years of dramatic financial relief for millions of Americans during the public health crisis and its economic fallout.Most of that outstanding debt...
EDUCATION
HuffingtonPost

Joe Biden’s ‘Vaccine Mandate’ Has An Alternative: Weekly Tests

WASHINGTON ― A faction of congressional Republicans threatened to shut down the government this week over what they call President Joe Biden’s “vaccine mandate.”. The rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would not require employers to take action against unvaccinated workers so long as they’re willing to be tested weekly for COVID-19 ― but Republicans have ignored that part of the regulation.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Executive Branch#Mandates#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
BBC

Biden signs stopgap funding bill, averting government shutdown

US President Joe Biden has signed into law a temporary measure to fund federal agencies until 18 February, narrowly dodging a costly government shutdown. Congress approved the stopgap bill on Thursday, hours before a lapse in funding would have forced federal museums and national parks to close. The bill does...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy