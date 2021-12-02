ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter Trial: Five more jurors seated

By Mel Reeves
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second day of jury selection in the Kim Potter manslaughter trial resulted in an additional five jurors being seated, bringing the total number to nine. Jury selection began on Tuesday. The jury selection seemed to go quickly with most potential jurors being selected starting with a Black mother...

