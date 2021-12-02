Teddy Bridgewater looks forward to duel with Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

ENGLEWOOD — Teddy Bridgewater is no stranger to facing Patrick Mahomes.

Bridgewater, now the Broncos starting quarterback, faced Mahomes and the Chiefs last season as the Panthers quarterback. Bridgewater came up short in a shootout, losing 33-31, in which he threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns. It was one of Bridgewater's best performances of the 2020 season despite the loss, going toe-to-toe with one of the best QBs in the NFL.

“It was a game where you just had to score points," Bridgewater recalled Wednesday. "Last year when I was in Carolina, we faced those guys. They didn’t punt until the fourth quarter. They had one punt that game. When you play a team like this, you have to get sevens. You have to score seven. Three isn’t enough. That’s one of the things that stood out from last year."

Bridgewater, like many around the league, has come to admire the way Mahomes plays.

“He’s awesome. It’s as simple as that," Bridgewater said. "He’s done some great things in this league. You watch him on tape, and it’s like, ‘Man, how the hell did he make that throw.’ He’s a true competitor, he’s tough, and like I said, he’s just awesome.”

While Bridgewater may not possess the same abilities as someone like Mahomes, he's having a great season in his own right.

Bridgewater currently ranks fifth in the NFL in Expected Points Added (EPA), making him one of the most efficient quarterbacks this season. He's also fourth in completion percentage at 68.7% and has statistically put together one of the best years of his career with six games remaining, totaling 2,518 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, which is tied for most in his career.

And his opponent on Sunday night has taken notice.

"Teddy's a heck of a football player," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He does a lot of things very well, plus, he's mobile on top of all that. He can still move. And he's a tough kid, so we have a ton of respect for Teddy."

Injury report

Bridgewater is dealing with a minor leg injury that he suffered Sunday and kept him out of the entire second quarter. But both he and coach Vic Fangio both said it won't be an issue moving forward this season.

The Broncos did have a lot of names on the injury report who did not practice Wednesday, including the following: running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder/hip), tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle/knee), tight end Eric Saubert (ankle), guard Dalton Risner (back), cornerback Ronald Darby (illness) and defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle). Fangio also added that he expected left tackle Garett Bolles to be back at the facility Thursday after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list the past two weeks.