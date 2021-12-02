ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

A cheesy winner

vsuspectator.com
 4 days ago

Thanksgiving has quickly passed, but the holiday season is in full swing. There’s often food to bring people together in celebration and giving thanks. The Spectator Newsletter ran a poll asking what your favorite part of a Thanksgiving...

www.vsuspectator.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Holiday Season#Thanksgiving#Flickr#Pumpkin Pie#Food Drink#The Spectator Newsletter#Ham
WCNC

Cheesy potato croquettes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Cheesy Potato Croquettes. Mix mashed potatoes, 2 eggs, butter, cheese, parsley, salt & pepper in a bowl. Refrigerate for an hour or more. Beat remaining two eggs in another bowl. Spread breadcrumbs onto a plate. Form potatoes into balls, about the size of half dollars. Roll potato...
RECIPES
Washington Post

Let Mexican molletes, the cheesy open-faced refried bean sandwiches, be your weeknight hero

Molletes (Refried Bean and Cheese Melts) This time of year, I’m on the prowl for dinner in the fewest minutes possible. That’s because, this holiday week, not only am I super busy at work, but I’m prepping dishes each night after work for my own Thanksgiving feast (Vegan Sweet Potato Coconut Biscuits and crawfish turnovers formed and in the freezer, Tarragon-Butter Roasted Spatchcocked (Butterflied) Turkey, salted and splayed in the refrigerator), so that Thursday morning I will be able to rise, shine and dine without being a zombie by the end of the day.
RECIPES
Brenham Banner-Press

Holiday Entertaining is Back with Sweet, Savory and Oh So Cheesy Ideas

Real California Milk helps impress guests with the California Cheese Centerpiece and Cookie Exchange Board. (Family Features) This holiday season, entertaining is back on the table and that means endless opportunities to showcase Instagram-worthy ideas. For those looking to impress friends and family, Real California Milk has two unique culinary ideas to take holiday traditions to the next level: The Cheese Centerpiece and Cookie Exchange Board. From fresh food as bountiful décor to camera-ready cookie presentations, incorporating California dairy into your entertaining is a winning holiday strategy.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Add texture, flavor to this cheesy salmon dish

St. Louis restaurant recipes for your holiday table Recall announced for onions due to salmonella outbreak Thanksgiving favorites: Low-fat versions and favorites Vote now in our annual holiday cookie contest! McDonald's is returning the Egg McMuffin to its original price. Here’s a new way to serve salmon. It’s baked with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Ada News

Winner, winner chicken dinner

If you are searching for an easy and rewarding family dinner, then look no further than a chicken. A whole roasted chicken is a weeknight wonder, yielding a bounty of comforting food with little effort. It will fill your home with tantalizing aromas while it roasts, amply feed a family of four with leftovers for lunch, and bestow you with the goods for a rich and restorative stock. For complete dinner ease, throw a bunch of sturdy vegetables, such as potatoes or root vegetables, into the pan around the chicken, and let them braise in the pan juices while the chicken cooks.
RECIPES
KSN.com

Cheesy Potato Casserole

Patty Sparkman, a local sales assistant at KSN, shares her favorite cheesy potato recipe. 2 lb. package frozen Southern Style hashbrowns (or shredded) 2 cups cornflakes (crushed) Optional: add cubed ham or bacon. Instructions. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine in a large bowl the sour cream, cheddar cheese, cream...
RECIPES
Food52

Cheesy Potato Soup With Peppered Scallions

We can’t get enough of Food52 Resident Carolina Gelen’s rich, comforting soup, which features the humble potato simmered with herbs, aromatics, and lots of cheese. With the All-Clad FUSIONTEC™ 7-Quart Stock Pot and high-powered cordless immersion blender, this recipe steps up to the plate (or bowl) and makes cold-weather soup-making a cinch.
RECIPES
KGUN 9

Pringles Is Unveiling A Spicy, Cheesy New Flavor

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Pringles is giving us one last new flavor to close out 2021, offering up...
RETAIL
lavozdeanza.com

Cheesy potatoes: A great addition to your Thanksgiving feast

If you’re looking for a way to spice up your Thanksgiving feast, try these simple and easy cheesy potatoes. Most of the ingredients are found in your cabinet so you’ll find yourself making these for dinners on end. This dish is best served hot and melty, additional toppings may vary.
RECIPES
Tide 100.9 FM

Winner Winner. Thanksgiving Dinner!!

This is thanksgiving week everyone. I have to say besides Christmas, Thanksgiving is another one of my favorite holidays to celebrate. This is the year we are surrounded by our loved ones that we do not see as much and we also get the chance to eat tons of turkey and stuff our bellies with other foods that we might like. This also the time when the Thanksgiving Parade and Charlie Brown Special are shown on TV.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy