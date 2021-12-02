ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Why do we hang Christmas stockings? The history of the holiday tradition

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the holiday season, which means it’s time to hang Christmas stockings. But where exactly does the holiday tradition come from? According to History.com, hanging stockings comes from a legend about Saint Nicholas. In that legend, Saint Nicholas gave three poor sisters gold coins and dropped the coins down...

fox40jackson.com

