Recap: Denver Nuggets drop another one on the road to the Orlando Magic

By Gage Bridgford
denverstiffs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets started out their matchup with the Orlando Magic with a strong first quarter where they were leading by 14 thanks to strong starts from Aaron Gordon and Will Barton. Nikola Jokic was taking a back seat to the rest of the team, but he was on pace for...

www.denverstiffs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zeke Nnaji
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Will Barton
