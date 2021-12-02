Recap: Denver Nuggets drop another one on the road to the Orlando Magic

After a perfect 5-0 homestand just wrapped up, the Milwaukee Bucks make their way back on the road starting with a Friday night tip at Ball Arena against the Denver Nuggets. Well, the Bucks fattened up on lesser competition during their home spell, much to the delight of fans everywhere I’m sure. Wins against a LeBron-less Lakers, the Thunder, Magic and Pistons don’t do much to illustrate how this team will fare against the best of the best, but right now it’s about getting continuity back among the big three. Giannis Antetokounmpo was on a warpath in Milwaukee’s 114-93 win over Detroit. His 33 points led all scorers, and it only took him 17 shots to get there. The Pistons had no answer for his inside domination, and it paired well with his running mate in the frontcourt, Bobby Portis, who splashed six triples en route to 28 points. It was refreshing to see Jrue Holiday go for 22 after some down scoring games of late too.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO