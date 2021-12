The Nashville Predators continued their holiday week homestand with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Preds got out to a good start, looking good in transition and playing a lively, energetic game. The momentum swung a few times in the first half of the first period, with each team getting a sequence on the attack before being pushed back to defense. After that, though, the ice tilted in the Knights’ favor. They got a few sustained and threatening shifts in the Preds’ zone, and Juuse Saros had to make some great saves.

