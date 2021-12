This is not the time of the season where teams are just giving up players who could be useful in their lineup. It’s also not the best time for clubs who are looking for immediate help to be finding it on the trade market. First, selling teams don’t necessarily believe they’re out of the running. Second, acquiring teams know they’ll be paying a premium for players because the selling teams know they’re desperate. Such is life for the Edmonton Oilers who are down three left-shot defensemen just a couple of months into the NHL season.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO