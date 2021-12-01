ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings, Lions likely missing top RBs in rematch

clevelandstar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of NFC North clubs will likely lean on their backup running backs to shoulder the load this Sunday after their starters injured those particular joints. Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Detroit's D'Andre Swift are not expected to play after suffering shoulder injuries in their team's most recent game. The Vikings...

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Lions to spend the week prepping for the Vikings

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s back to the drawing board for the winless Detroit Lions. Detroit turns its attention to the Minnesota Vikings, who will visit Ford Field this Sunday. The Lions sit at 0-10-and-1 after their Thanksgiving Day setback to the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are 5-and-6...
NFL
MLive.com

Lions RB D’Andre Swift expected to miss Vikings game with shoulder sprain

ALLEN PARK -- The Lions already have one of the worst offenses in the league. Now it seems they could be without their top offensive skill player when they return from the Thanksgiving break too. Running back D’Andre Swift remains sore after spraining his shoulder in the loss to Chicago...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings favorites over the Lions on the road

The Vikings are 5-6 and the Lions are 0-10-1 — so it should be no surprise that Minnesota is favored in Week 13. The Vikings head into the Sunday matchup as 6.5-point (-120) favorites over the Lions (+100) in Week 13, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Minnesota lost to San Francisco...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Lions, Vikings both desperate for win for different reasons

MINNESOTA (5-6) at DETROIT (0-10-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Vikings by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Minnesota 6-5; Detroit 6-4-1. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 79-39-2. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Lions 19-17 on Oct. 10 in Minnesota. LAST WEEK: Vikings lost to 49ers, 34-26; Lions...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Yardbarker

Predictions: Vikings-Lions

No Dalvin Cook. No problem. Expect Minnesota Vikings backup running back Alexander Mattison to be more than up for the challenge in the team's Week 13 matchup with the Lions. Remember, he finished with 25 rushes for 113 yards, to go along with seven receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown, in the Vikings' 19-17 Week 5 triumph against Detroit.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

4 takeaways from the Lions win over the Vikings

It’s over. It’s finally over. The Detroit Lions are in the win column. Months have led to this moment—sadly—but the pressure of being winless has been lifted. The Lions’ season is anything but saved, but that first big hurdle of the rebuild is gone. That locker room is surely ecstatic to get Dan Campbell his first win as a full-time head coach, and to do so in walk-off fashion is incredible.
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st W in Week 13

DETROIT — (AP) — Jared Goff dropped back, looked left and let the football loose that Amon-Ra St. Brown squeezed tight as he sat in the end zone. That set off a roar in Ford Field loud enough it might’ve been heard on Motor City streets. Detroit finally found a...
NFL
detroitlions.com

RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are winless no more. Players and coaches talked all week about needing to learn how to finish games to notch that first victory. Sunday, they finally figured it out, putting together an epic two-minute drive, culminating in an 11-yard Jared Goff to Amon-Ra-St. Brown touchdown as time expired, to give the Lions a 29-27 come-from-behind win for their first victory of the season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Ottawa Herald

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Vikings (5-6) are still in the playoff hunt and need to beat the teams they should beat and no team exemplifies a team to beat like the Detroit Lions (0-10-1). Kickoff for their Week 13 matchup at Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Vikings vs. Lions odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
wkzo.com

Swift and Flowers still missing from practice as Lions prepare for Vikings

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Lions are still looking for their first win of 2021 as they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday afternoon. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and tackle Penei Sewell were both limited in practice yesterday after being sidelined Wednesday due to illness.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Territory Breakdown: Lions Preview

Vikings Territory Breakdown Co-Hosts Joe Oberle and the Star Tribune’s Mark Craig preview the Minnesota Likings at Detroit Lions game. You can listen to Vikings Territory Breakdown weekly on your favorite Podcast platform or watch it on Vikings Territory.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Lions in Week 13

The Minnesota Vikings face a winless team in Week 13 but the Lions can be a scrappy squad. Here are three reasons the purple and gold will win on Sunday. It’s easy to look at this week’s schedule and laugh off the Detroit Lions. Sure, they are the league’s only winless team at 0-10-1, but they also pushed the Minnesota Vikings to the limit in their first meeting this year with a last-minute field goal making the difference in the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Nfc North
baltimorenews.net

How to Watch & Listen to Vikings-Lions in Week 13

EAGAN, Minn. - Kene Nwangwu has quickly shown he's a real threat to return kickoffs. In addition to returning two for touchdowns in fewer career games (five) than anyone in NFL history, Nwangwu was involved in Minnesota's first fake punt attempt in four years. He successfully converted at Baltimore in...
NFL
defector.com

Lions Overcome Being The Lions, Clump Dog Their Way To Victory Over Vikings

I just cannot believe that the Lions did not lose after what they pulled on fourth down with four minutes left in Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Somehow, Detroit had scratched and clawed its way into a 23-21 lead. But as they faced down fourth-and-1 on their own 28, head coach Dan Campbell made the stunning decision to go for it. Normally, I’d be in favor of such boldness, and the math was technically on Campbell’s side. But 10 games of watching Jared Goff struggle to perform the duties of a quarterback—or even just seeing the interception he had thrown on the previous drive—should have been enough to convince even the most hard-line analytics guy that perhaps this is not the time nor the place to put the game in his hands. Instead, the Lions did … this. I’d say it was this team finding a new way to lose yet again, but at this point I’ve lost track of all the ways they’ve done so already.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Lions: Interim injury reports

LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring) RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) LB Eric Kendricks (biceps, downgrade from LP on Wednesday) CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs) CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) LB Ryan Connelly (quadriceps, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) DT Sheldon Richardson (knee) DT Dalvin Tomlinson (non-injury, new addition to injury...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Players to Watch vs. Lions

This week, the Vikings head to Michigan to face the winless Detroit Lions. While the Vikings look for a victory to get back in the playoff chase, it has been another miserable season in Detroit as first-year head coach Dan Campbell is still yet to taste victory with his Lions team. There is absolutely no viable reason for that first victory to come this week. If it did, it would be a devastating blow that signals the beginning of the end for Mike Zimmer.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as a coaching candidate to watch should the Bears make a change. He believes the interest would be mutual. Bears offensive analyst Tom Herman said that he is not interested in any college head coaching or coordinator jobs and his preference...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 13 at Lions

The Minnesota Vikings are seven-point favorites on the road versus the Detroit Lions in Week 13. A win over the Lions will slightly restore fans’ hope that 2021 is not a lost season. At 5-6 through 11 games, the tell-all season could go either way, tumbling into obscurity — or the Vikings getting hot for a playoff push inside a weird NFL season peppered with parity.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy