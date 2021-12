For several years, the owner of the Blind Tiger and Marina Cantina has done a matching donation for CASA of Hancock County. However, this year he is expanding his reach. What started off as a kind gesture from Thomas Genin, owner of the Blind Tiger and Marina Cantina, has become a tradition where he matches the money raised from CASA of Hancock County’s End of the Year Campaign. “Eight years ago, we just made a donation to CASA and then we came up with the idea a year later, instead of writing a check, we would challenge other businesses and individuals.”

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO