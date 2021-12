Epic Games has been bringing a surprising number of franchises into the world of Fortnite, allowing players the opportunity to embody a wide array of their favorite characters. One of the most recent additions to the hit battle royale are characters from Naruto, who were made available in the game earlier this month after months of rumors and speculation. For fans of the anime series, the addition was definitely surprising — and apparently, YouTuber PewDiePie doesn't see it as a positive one. In a recent video, which you can check out below, PewDiePie argues that Fortnite is "ruining" the things he loves, and that his long-standing love of Naruto feels tarnished by the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO