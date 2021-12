The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO